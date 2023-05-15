Lizzo Put a Chrome Twist on the Digital Lavender Nail Trend

After cancelling two shows due to illness, Lizzo is back on stage for her “Lizzo: The Special 2our" tour. Her stage looks are always a serve, and they almost always include a glitzy outfit paired with impeccable beauty details. Case in point: Lizzo’s recent rhinestone-encrusted outfit and a matching velvet "digital lavender" manicure.

Lizzo posted a series of photos backstage wearing a deep purple top with a cowl neckline and frilly sleeves. The top was covered in purple crystals, and she accessorized the look with matching fingerless opera gloves, silver hoop earrings, a deep purple cut-crease eye, and an updo with pin-straight tendrils.

Her entire look has a luxe richness thanks to its bold purple hue, but Lizzo’s manicure featured a lighter purple—she wore one of Pantone’s colors of the year, digital lavender, on her nails, which sat at a short square shape. The singer emphasized the “digital” part of digital lavender with a velvet finish that offers a technicolor reflection worthy of the spotlight.

Purple hasn’t had much of a moment to shine in recent years, and the color is due for a comeback. Even with the reign of the all-pink Barbiecore trend that resurfaced this spring, stars like Margot Robbie have also worn their own rendition of a digital lavender manicure, and deep purple similar to Lizzo’s outfit was all over the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 runway show. Lizzo’s full outfit, from her top to her tips, might point to one of the hotter colors to wear for the warmer months.

If you’re pining after Lizzo’s manicure, it’s pretty simple to achieve at home. First, apply a base coat, and then grab a pastel lavender color with shimmer, like the Ilnp Boutique Nail Polish in Dreamscape ($10). Apply two coats of nail polish, and then finish off your manicure with a high-shine top coat. Supposing you only have time for a *very* quick DIY manicure, you can also forego painting and use the Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Mancure in Velvet Nails in Lavender Round ($20).