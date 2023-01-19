Lizzo Is in Her "Skinny Weave" Era—Here's How You Can Achieve the Look

Lizzo is an all-around trendsetter, especially when it comes to beauty. So, when she switches up her hair, we pay attention. In the last year alone, she's experimented with everything from chunky bronde highlights to slicked-back, wet-look hair. Her latest 'do, though, is a departure from some of these more dramatic hair transformations. On TikTok, the entertainer recently showed off her new "skinny weave," and predicted the trend will take off this year. In the video, she excitedly says, "I got a 'skinny weave,' and I don't know how to act."

So, what exactly is a "skinny weave?" We tapped celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union Larry Sims to find out the answer. Ahead, he shares how to achieve the look.

What Is a "Skinny Weave?"

Typically, a sew-in weave requires several bundles of hair, as most people usually desire a full look. However, as the name suggests, a "skinny weave" requires fewer hair extensions to be installed. On TikTok, Lizzo noted her hair was at 20% density. "Density is defined by how thick your hair is," Sims explains.

The Hype

Lizzo's debut of her barely-there, wispy weave was largely met with positive feedback, with many followers praising how natural it looks. Some users with naturally thin hair or conditions like alopecia even chimed in to appreciate her new style. One user, @_laura_diamond_, said, "I feel seen with my fine/wispy hair. I've been losing my hair for years, and it's always bothered me. Thank you."

However, a few critical comments prompted the "Truth Hurts" singer to respond in a second video. "Y'all love to make fun of me, and then a year later, everyone is doing what I'm doing," she says. "This has happened time and time again. So, I'm proud of what I'm doing. I like it. This is a whole mood. I cut some layers into it. But keep the jokes coming because y'all are some internet comedians."

Sims agrees with Lizzo's prediction that more people will follow her lead and embrace the style in 2023. "We're seeing women lean into a more natural approach to their finished looks, and it's refreshing," he notes. "It feels less heavy and more effortless."

How to Achieve the Look

If you want a "skinny weave," Sims says there are a few things to keep in mind before booking an appointment. "You should definitely stick to the texture that resembles your hair the most," he shares. "In terms of weaving, you should ask for half of what you usually get for full sew-ins. For example, if you usually wear three bundles, try using one and a half bundles for your skinny weave."

Once the hair is installed, maintenance is key. Since the hair is lightweight, you'll want to be intentional about your styling routine. "Less is more with low-density weaves," Sims emphasizes. "You want to avoid heavy products that can weigh your finished look down."

