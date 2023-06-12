Lizzo's Sea Glass Gem Manicure Would Make Ariel Jealous

Lizzo has been busy on tour serving us look after look, and her stop at the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival in NYC was no different. The singer looked like an alien queen and wore a gorgeous sea glass gem manicure with her holographic outfit.

On June 9, Lizzo arrived on stage in a silver sequined outfit, which featured a glitzy long-sleeve top with cutouts and a sculptural neckline paired with a slinky wrap skirt with a high slit. Lizzo’s stylist Reginald Reisman accessorized the look with silver combat boots and silver rings.

Getty Images

Lizzo’s outfit was a lesson on monochromatic dressing, and she chose to accent her look with green and pink beauty details. First up are her sea glass gem nails, which feature green and silver gems all throughout. Lizzo’s longtime nail artist Eri Ishizu used CND products, first prepping her nails with the Plexigel Bonder ($28) and cureing them under an LED lamp before applying Future Form ($39) with the Plexigel Builder ($28) to create length, shape, and a smooth base.

@lizzobeeating/Instagram

Following that, Ishizu created a chrome base with two coats of the CND Shellac Gel Polish ($16) in the shade Steel Kisses and then sealed the color in with the Shellac No-Wipe+ Top Coat ($16). Next, Ishizu used the Plexigel Builder ($28) again to secure green and clear rhinestones to the entire nail bed and finished it off with the brand’s Solar Oil ($7) to condition the cuticles.

As for the pink, Lizzo stunned in an hot pink wig that fits the current Barbiecore trend to a tee. “The look I created for Lizzo’s Governors Ball performance I coined as Force de Piece,” says Lizzo’s hairstylist Shelby Swain. “To achieve the look, I put in a great amount of effort and products to create an effortless piecey look thanks to Eco Style.” Swain hand-twirled individual hair strands to get a piecey bedhead look.

Hand twirling tiny hair strands isn’t easily done on a wig's smooth texture, so Swain first used the Eco Style Olive Oil Styling Gel ($5) to prep the hair for manipulation. She rubbed a small amount of product between her hands and ran it through the singer’s hair, admitting that “This product allowed me to cover the hair without saturating and really provided the base for creating volume and movement. The texture is weightless, and it locks in moisture and adds a nice shine.”

Swain used the Eco Style Edge Styler Natural Finish with Olive Oil ($12) to create lived-in piecey waves, saying, “I used it to gain definition for my piecey look by individually hand rolling small portions of Lizzo’s hair to create directional specific movement.” Finally, Swain fluffed the Force de Piece style for an effortless finish.

Lizzo’s makeup artist Alexx Mayo used all Clinique products to create a graphic look, starting off with the Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation ($44) and the Even Better Concealer ($29) to even out her complexion, and contoured with the Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour Stick in Curvey Contour ($29). Mayo then added a flush to her cheeks with the Pop Lip Color and Primer ($23) in Wow Pop, which he used as a blush.

Next, Mayo used the All About Shadow Quad ($36) in Pink Chocolate to create a pink-toned shimmering base and lined the eyes with the Quickliner For Eyes ($23) in Intense Ebony. He then drew hovering graphic lines around Lizzo’s eyes with the High Impact Easy Liquid Eyeliner ($24) before adding length to her lashes with the High Impact Mascara ($23). Finally, he created a matte two-toned lip using the Quickliner for Lips ($22) in Chocolate Chip, and the Pop Matte Lip Color ($23) in Blushing Pop.