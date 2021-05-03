Lizzo’s Makeup Artist Says This Blush Is Going to Be the Next Viral TikTok Product

Lizzo has officially set the new standard for post-pandemic birthday celebrations. The Grammy winner recently ushered in her 33rd year with an epic Vegas weekend, featuring some of her closest friends and a glowing makeup look worthy of more than a few Instagram posts.

To get all the details behind Lizzo’s ultra-dewy birthday glam—including the blush that pulled it all together—we went straight to the source. Ahead, Lizzo’s makeup artist Anthony Nguyen breaks it down.

One of the key products Nguyen used to get Lizzo’s lit-from-within look hasn’t even hit the market yet. The soon-to-be-released KVD Beauty ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush ($26) is an innovative liquid-gel hybrid that melts into skin for a dewy, hydrated, and streak-free glow. The lightweight formula, launching later this month, comes in 4 buildable shades, including a raspberry hue called "Glasscade" that Nguyen used to give Lizzo her rosy red cheeks.

KVD Beauty ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush $26 Shop

"The slick blush gel created a very natural dewy glow without shimmer, which was perfect for the clean and glowy makeup look we were going for," he explains. There's also an easy way to make it matte: "If you prefer less shine, set the gel with your favorite KVD powder blush."

To get an all-over glow, Nguyen says it's all about the technique. "For this particular ‘no-makeup makeup look, I only used concealer under the eye and placed the gel blush on top of the apples of the cheeks for a natural flush," he says. Nguyen notes that the blush also works well when applied on top of the foundation and tapped in with a beauty sponge.

If you want the color to stay all day—Lizzo’s blush didn’t budge despite the Vegas heat—Nguyen has a solution to make it last. He recommends setting the gel blush with either face powder, blush powder, or translucent powder. For extra insurance, he uses KVD Beauty Lock-It Setting Spray ($29).

While the ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush won’t hit stores until late May, Nguyen predicts it will be the glow-inducing product everyone starts reaching for come summer.

"Spring and summer always call for dewy and glowy makeup trends," says Nguyen. "I think this product will definitely have a viral moment this summer, especially when people want to catch that perfect golden hour glow selfie."

It wouldn’t be the first time KVD beauty had a viral hit on its hands. Earlier this year, the brand’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Balm ($38) almost completely sold out after going viral on TikTok. Now that their newest launch officially has Lizzo’s stamp of approval, it’s only a matter of time before the liquid-gel blush is all over our “For You” pages.

KVD Beauty ModCon Liquid-Gel Blush will be available on May 28 at KVDBeauty.com, Ulta.com, Sephora.com, and in-stores Sephora.