Lizzo Nailed Spring Beauty at the 2023 Grammys With Rosette Bangs and Peachy Blush

If you're looking for pointers on how to make an entrance with your look, Lizzo is undoubtedly the celeb to turn to. Tonight, the singer stepped on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet with five nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Pop Solo Performance of the Year for her song "About Damn Time"; as well as two noms for her album "Special."

We've been enamored by her grungy glam of awards shows past—but what's made us go ga-ga in recent weeks were her countless hair transformations since the new year. She's rocked a host of styles, from flippy bobs to mid-aughts side bangs, and we had to know which hairstyle she'd go for at tonight's event. Ahead, Lizzo's go-to hairstylist, Shelby Swain, exclusively unpacks the red carpet hairstyle she created using Harry Josh Pro Tools.

First, we must shine a moment on Lizzo's unforgettable outfit—she stepped onto the carpet in a cape that draped over her from head to toes and featured a plethora of faux roses made from silk. After Lizzo let her cape down, she revealed a blood orange sleeveless dress with glittering straps, a boned bodice, a straight skirt, and tulle opera gloves.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer

As for her hair, Swain tells Byrdie, "Lizzo’s look was inspired by the intricate beauty and detail of the flowers that illuminated her face and the vibrant color of her beautiful gown. I wanted to create a romantic, elegant hairstyle that complimented her bold beauty."



Swain reveals that she prefers to set trends rather than follow them when it comes to Lizzo's hair. "I like to be current but also timeless, so for events like this I may not be on the nose for trends, but [I'm] always looking to be a trendsetter," she says. With that in mind, Swain created wet-look waves, with a single swirl of hair on Lizzo's forehead, mimicking the roses on her cloak.

Shelby Swain

To get the look, Swain first ensured that Lizzo's hairstyle had a solid base: "I began preparing the look with well-prepared, cleansed, and nourished tresses to create a foundation for styling while maintaining luster." Swain mentions, "the tools I used were so important to the ability to easily mold and manipulate the hair. I used Harry Josh Pro Tools styling tools and Sebastian product line, and I was able to create Lewks!"

Swain then reached for the Harry Josh Pro Tools Cordless Flatiron ($350) to create perfectly sculpted body waves. "I then created definition using the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ceramic Cordless Curling Wand ($325) and placed the sweet finishing curl [on her forehead], and sprayed it for a moldable finish and humidity protection."

As for her makeup, Lizzo went for a peachy glam, which makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, created using all Charlotte Tilbury products. “Flushed, diffused cherry cheeks," says Mayo of the look. "A fresh approach to this spring color story. [I used] Charlotte Tilbury’s new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Dream Pop ($42) on top of the high planes of the face and blended into the eye for an extra pop! Bold, daring, and ready for anything.” As for Lizzo's soft "movie lips," Mayo reached for the Lip Cheat in Walk of No Shame ($24) and the Matte Revolution Lipstick in Sexy Sienna ($34).