Lizzo's Chrome Flower-Covered Mani Is the Coolest Nail Art Idea We've Seen in a Minute

Lizzo has been serving major looks during her “Lizzo: The Special 2our" world tour—but her latest may be the most meaningful yet. Lizzo just landed in Japan, where her longtime nail artist, Eri Ishizu is from. Eri’s mother, Fujito Ishizu, welcomed Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, with custom-made yukatas—unlined, summer kimonos. The mother-daughter team put their heads together to create one of the singer’s most stunning and intricate looks, which, of course, included a gorgeous floral manicure.

“When @eriishizu told me her mother wanted to custom make a Yukata for me and Myke—I was so honored I couldn’t refuse," Lizzo wrote in an Instagram caption when she shared photos of the look. "As a guest in Japanese culture, I am in awe of the intricacies and detail that go into this garment. Fujito Ishizu, あなたはすごいです！ 💖Arigato gozaimasu 💖,” which translates to, "Fujito, you’re amazing! Thank you." Lizzo’s custom yukata features white fabric with an indigo floral pattern throughout. Fujito paired it with a red floral obi—which is a belt that’s traditionally worn with a yukata—and Lizzo paired the look with a black fishnet handbag.

Ishizu took inspiration from Lizzo’s yukata and created a heavenly floral manicure on the star. She first created a medium soft square shape, and then added a semi-sheer white magnetic polish. On Lizzo’s pointer, ring, and middle fingers, Ishizu added indigo blue three-dimensional flowers with molten metal boarders around each petal and a pearl in the place of each flower's pistil.

We can’t help but compare Lizzo’s nails to Selena Gomez’s recent rhinestone manicure, which features a similar sparkly semi-transparent base and rhinestone decals scattered on random nails. Every other celebrity is wearing mismatched manicures these days—but if wearing a different color on each nail bed seems like too much for you, Gomez's and Lizzo’s manis are the perfect way to dip a toe (or finger) into the trend.

To finish Lizzo’s look, her longtime makeup artist Alexx Mayo created a soft-matte latte makeup look on the star, and added fluttering lashes, winged liner, and straight brows. As for her hair, Lizzo’s hairstylst Shelby Swain created a sleek top bun with pin-straight tendrils and decorated the hair with flowers and pins.