Lizzo Debuted a Flippy Bob With "Skunk" Highlights

Whether it’s a new project at work, changing up your diet, or Marie Kondo-ing your whole apartment, there’s something about the new year that makes us want to start fresh. Celebrities' method of choice seems to be chopping off their hair for for 2023, with a recent resurgence of micro bangs and blunt bobs. The latest celeb to hop on the short-hair train is Lizzo, who just debuted a short flippy bob.

On January 24, Lizzo posted a photo dump with the simple yet effective caption, “ITS GIVING BOBBIANA.” Other than Lizzo-inspired latte art (and a video of her sipping on said latte) she posted a series of selfies showing off her new ‘do. As for her overall look, Lizzo wore a black top under a grey peacoat, black thick-framed cat-shaped sunnies, and a pink French manicure with square tips. Her glam included a wash of blush on her cheeks, nude lips, and fluttering lashes to finish.

Her hair, however, is what makes the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ host look like a whole new person. Lizzo opted for a chin-length bob, with plenty of shaggy layers that blend into her overgrown side bangs. Her hairstylist, Shelbeniece Swain, added bright blonde peek-a-boo highlights that extend to the singer's bangs.

There's an art to perfecting a look that blends together multiple trends, and Lizzo seemed to have nailed it perfectly. A closer look shows that Lizzo is currently partaking in three hair trends: the bob, the wolf cut, and skunk hair. Lizzo's flippy bob is a little different from the blunt bob that Hailey Bieber just debuted a week ago since Lizzo's style features tons of layers that add wolf cut-like body and movement. In addition, her bright peek-a-boo highlights create a stark contrast to her dark base color, adding even more dimension.

By pairing the trendy hairstyle with a minimal outfit, Lizzo is living proof that you really can rock every trend out there without straying too far from your daily staples.