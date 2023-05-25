Lizzo Paid Tribute to Tina Turner with Bouncy Copper Curls

Lizzo knows how to put on a show, and has been touring the US with her Lizzo: The Special 2our. But at her Phoenix, Arizona show she took a break from her usual setlist to pay homage to Tina Turner.

On May 24, Tina Turner died peacefully at 83 after a long illness. Turner was known as the queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll and rose to popularity as the lead singer of Ike & Tina Turner Revue before embarking on her own musical career as a solo artist. Turner was a legend and a trailblazer—one can argue that without her then-revolutionary glitzy dresses, fiery presence, and songs about self-love, modern performers wouldn't bring such zeal and authenticity to their shows today, and Turner’s legacy is one of the few that truly will live on forever.

Lizzo performed “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner at her show on May 24. She matched Turner’s signature energy and dance moves on stage, and wore a green sequin-encrusted dress with a high slit, and paired it with black combat boots and hoop earrings. Back in the day, you could spot Turner in a crowd thanks to her voluminous blonde-copper hair, and Lizzo called on the singer’s hairstyle and wore a full curly copper wig with springy bangs and layers.

Getty Images

Lizzo has worn many hairstyles for the Lizzo: The Special 2our, like a jellyfish haircut, micro bangs, and Bantu knots, and her Turner hair is one for the books. While she didn’t wear the typical shullet Turner was known for, Lizzo called on the ‘90s curl trend to bring Turner’s hair to the modern era. Sure, it might just be for her salute to the rock icon, but with a trending curl style in a bright copper shade, we wouldn’t be mad if Lizzo made this hairstyle a regular thing.

“Today we lost an icon,” said Lizzo during the show. “I didn’t allow myself to be sad, and I didn’t allow to cry about it. And I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is and always will be. As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. And remember this: There would be no Rock ‘n’ Roll without Tina Turner.”