Lizzo’s Dancers Share Their Favorite Items for Feeling Hot, Fly, and Supported

A self-love advocate through and through, Lizzo has been spreading her message of plus size positivity since she first hit the scene. After all, as she sings in “Tempo,” “thick thighs save lives.”

That’s why it made so much sense when, a few years back, Lizzo enlisted her first group of what she dubbed her Big Grrrl Dancers. The group of five or so back-up dancers supported Lizzo on tour and on television, and further supported the notion that big girls really can move.

Now, Lizzo has extended her quest for Big Grrrls into a new Amazon reality competition series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. In the series, which is out now, a slate of about a dozen excellent and inspiring plus-sized dancers work to earn a spot dancing behind the “Juice” singer herself. It’s more supportive than your typical reality show and more personal, and there’s more Lizzo, so it’s a win all around.

But oh, how these girls can work! And twerk! And look fashionable and foxy doing it! Below, five of the women competing on the series talk about the athletic gear, personal care goods, and beauty products that keeps them looking and feeling hot, supported, and good as hell.

The Clothes

Fabletics Belle Iridescent Adjustable High Impact Sports Bra $69.95 Shop

“I order all of my workout wear and all of my dancewear from Fabletics. They have such inclusive sizing. The leggings never—and I repeat never—roll down ever. They hold and they hug exactly where they need to, and the sports bras don't feel weird on your rolls. They keep it all secure. The bras even come in different strengths, like light, medium, or extreme hold, depending on how big your boobies are. ⁠— Arianna Davis

Fabletics The No Show Brief $16.95 Shop

I even get my socks and underwear from Fabletics. It's the kind of underwear where the fabric is moisture wicking and cooling, so when you get a little sweaty down there in your rolls, it's good for you. Plus, they have all types of shapes, like thongs and briefs and all any shape that you could ever need. All different colors, too.” ⁠— Arianna

Fabletics Oasis High-Waisted Pocket Short $49.95 Shop



“Fabletics' biker shorts don't ride down, which is really, really nice, especially when you're dancing. If you're wanting to wear a crop top, the last thing that you're gonna want is everything sliding down.” ⁠— Jayla Sullivan

Fabletics Define High-Waisted 7/8 Legging $69.95 Shop



“Fabletics leggings are good because they fit nicely on you and the fabric isn’t see-through. Sometimes thicker women have that problem with certain clothes, and especially leggings. I never have that problem with Fabletics, and they have pockets, too.” ⁠— Kiara Mooring

Nike Nike Dri-Fit Alpha $65.00 Shop

"I definitely love my Nike sports bra because it doesn't have my chest flying all over the place. I don't have big breasts, but they're kinda loose. I know… too much information. If I wear the wrong sports bra, though, next thing you know, I'm dancing and I can't give it my all because I could expose myself any moment. So I definitely love my Nike sports bra.” ⁠— Asia Banks

Savage X Fenty Savage X Cotton Jersey Crop Top $44.95 Shop

“Oh, my global warming. [Savage X Fenty] pajamas are so amazing. I love them. They are so soft, and they always fit perfectly.” ⁠— Arianna

The Shoes

Adidas Forum Mid Shoes $80.00 Shop

“The type of shoes I prefer to dance in are definitely Adidas. You can get the high tops or you can get the low tops. They're easy to get into, even when they're fresh shoes. That's always the issue for me with other high tops, and I think a lot of people struggle with breaking them in. Adidas shoes are already flexible enough that they're broken in for you so you can just slip your foot in and get to work.” ⁠— Kiara

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star $60.00 Shop

“I love Nikes, but I always keep a pair of dirty white Converse. They gotta be dirty because they look flier. I dance in Converse. They're flat, so it's not even like they offer the greatest amount of support, but they just make me feel so cool and confident. I take them everywhere.” ⁠— Ashley Williams

The Face

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color $19.50 Shop

“I heard somewhere that there’s nothing more powerful than a red lip on a woman, and so I was like, ‘Well, let me try it.’ It’s hard to find the right shade for you, but I love Fenty’s liquid lip in Uncensored. It's a universal red and has a blue undertone to it, so it works on a multitude of skin tones. Whether you're super fair, or have a super, super deep complexion. It looks gorgeous on everybody. It also doesn't move, which I know because when COVID really hit, I was like 'Well. I'm doing makeup, but I have to wear masks in the store,' but it did not move on me.” ⁠— Jayla

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick $19.00 Shop



I love my red lipstick. I love me some Juvia’s Place or some [M.A.C.] Ruby Woo. Honey, get into the Ruby Woo now.” ⁠— Ashley

One/Size On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray $30.00 Shop

“Setting spray is a huge thing for me, especially when I'm doing drag brunches or performing on stage or at a dance rehearsal—or even sometimes when I’ve gone to the gym and been too lazy to wash my makeup off. Setting spray has been really clutch for me. My favorite is from One/Size, Patrick Starr’s brand. It says it’s mattifying and waterproof, and it truly is. I've jumped into a pool with it on!” ⁠— Jayla

Victoria's Secret Flavor Gloss $10.00 Shop

“When we moved into the house, they gave us gym bags that were packed with stuff. We had some Victoria's Secret products in there, like their perfume and lotions. There was also a pack of a bunch of lip glosses that I still use because they’re so beautiful. My favorite is the one called Caramel Kiss. I have it on my lips right now, actually.” ⁠— Kiara

The Skin

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask $28.00 Shop

“The Tatcha lip mask is my saving grace. Being active and dancing all the time, sometimes our body doesn't always get the hydration that we need and our lips get chapped. I just pop a little bit of that on and I’m good to go.” ⁠— Jayla

Dove Dove Cool Essentials 48-Hour Antiperspirant & Deodorant Dry Spray $8.00 Shop

“Dove spray deodorant is my go to because I love smelling good. I'm a perfume junkie. But sometimes when you're sweating and you mix a perfume with that, you don't smell that great. So with the spray, you get a bit of freshness for your underarms and everything like that, so it's secure.”⁠ — Jayla

Boobalicious Hills of Honey Breast Deodorant $15.00 Shop

“My breasts get real sweaty up under there, and Boobalicious is top tier, especially when bras cut into your skin. I just need a full body deodorant as a plus size dancer or even as a plus size woman, period.” ⁠— Asia

Love Wellness Sex Stuff Personal Lubricant $10.00 Shop

“This sounds really, really strange, but silicone lube is the best thing if you're trying to do a dry shave in a pinch, because it doesn't break down right away or gum up so you won’t get razor burn on your legs. I love it. I'll literally just do a couple pumps to get going, and then shave. My legs feel nice and moisturized afterwards.” ⁠— Jayla

The Drinks

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier $25.00 Shop

“In order to get through a show I have to have Liquid I.V., which is a little powder that you pour into your bottle of water and it hydrates you like three times the amount that the bottle of water normally would or something crazy.” ⁠— Arianna

Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink - 12pk $20.00 Shop

“I was the Red Bull person in the house [on the show]. Whenever [production went] to the grocery store, I’d ask, 'Can you just get me a pack of Red Bull?' I mean, I loved the CForce water that they had, too. There’s just something about drinking water out of the can that made it seem fancy. But yeah, I am definitely a Red Bull person. I try not to drink too many energy drinks, but sometimes when you're moving in the show and there's a lot going on, you need a little energy boost. The organic energy juices [in the house] just weren't doing it for me. I'm a good old fashioned Red Bull girl.” ⁠— Kiara

