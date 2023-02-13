Add Lizzo's Barbie French Manicure to Your Spring Moodboard

With the hustle and bustle of Super Bowl weekend (at which both Rihanna and Sheryl Lee Ralph gave incredible performances), you may have missed Lizzo’s appearance at the 2023 Brit Awards. As per usual, Lizzo looked extremely glamorous, wearing oversized collars and a '60s swoopy bob—but her Barbie French manicure takes the cake as the chicest beauty moment of the night.

On February 11, Lizzo arrived at the Brit Awards with her new beaux, Myke Wright, wearing a dark foiled bodycon gown with a frilly gold foil collar that traveled the entire length of her dress. She accessorized her red carpet look with black strappy sandals, gold drop earrings, a flippy bob with a deep side part, and a bronzed manicure.

Getty Images

Her performance during the show, however, makes it seem like she stepped into Barbie's world while backstage, transforming her entire outfit into a bright pink moment. Her stylist, Patti Wilson, dressed Lizzo in a pink custom Act N°1 dress with a similarly extended collar, this time made from feathers and hovering high above her head. The bodice was a pink corset, which was paired with a long pink skirt draped over a mini skirt, and pink combat boots to match.

Getty Images

Her glam team (which included celebrity makeup artist, Alexx Mayo and Lizzo's longtime hairstylist, Shelby Swain) also transformed her carpet look to a pink party, swapping out the bronzy eyeshadow and metallic mani for a fuschia smokey eye and a Barbie French ombre manicure. Her manicurist, Eri Ishizu, broke down the look.



First, Ishizu applied a coat of Essie's Gel Couture Nail Polish in Last Nightie ($12) for a sheer shimmery base and then applied two coats of Essie's Gel Couture Nail Polish Bodice Goddess ($13) to create a Barbie pink color. After that, Ishizu applied two coats of the Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Matter of Fiction ($15) to create a light pink French tip design and finally used Essie's Gel Couture Nail Polish Bodice Goddess ($13) to apply an ombre effect at the tips of Lizzo's stiletto French manicure. To seal the look in and create a high-shine finish, Ishizu used the Essie Gel Couture Top Coat ($13) over top.

With the vanilla French manicure trend coming to a head and the Barbiecore movement still reigning supreme as we head into spring, Lizzo's on-stage Barbie French mani is for sure going right to our saved folders.