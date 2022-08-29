Lizzo's Grungy Glam Stole the 2022 VMAs Red Carpet

The MTV VMA's are always a treat when it comes to fashion—we can usually expect cooler, less buttoned-up looks than, say, the Oscars or the Grammy's—and the 2022 VMA's were no exception. Celebs truly brought their A-game, and we were treated to a visual feast, including feathers, leather, and sequins as far as the eye can see.

But one guest caught our attention a little more than the rest: "Video For Good" winner Lizzo. The singer made an appearance in a gigantic gathered navy dress—some are lovingly calling it a "garbage bag dress"—by Jean Paul Gaultier ("hot off the runway," she specified in her Instagram post).

The dress itself was a major statement, but paired with clunky boots, mesh gloves, and tons of silver earrings (plus a lip ring), she looked like the cyber-goth princess of our dreams.

With a dress as bold as this one, it calls for an equally dramatic beauty look, and Lizzo's glam team delivered. The centerpiece of the look was, of course, her navy lipstick—accessorized by that silver faux lip ring—which her makeup artist Alexx Mayo cooked up by layering Charlotte Tilbury's Rock ‘N’ Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black ($28) and Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo in Super Blue ($32). The rest of the look was also created using Charlotte Tilbury products, including the Beautiful Skin foundation and concealer, Instant Eye Palette in Smokey Eyes are Forever ($75), and Brow Cheat in Black Brown ($25).

As for her hair, her hair artist Shelby Swain kept it relatively simple to keep the focus on the gown. "During our collaborative meeting, I was mesmerized by the initial concept of the dress, and I wanted to implement the dress with something sleek and timeless yet edgy," says Swain. She settled on a slicked-bag wig that looked equally cool and classically chic. To edge it up a bit more, the stylist went for a wet-look and relied on the Matrix Vavoom Extra Full Freezing Spray ($26) and Matrix Instacure Anti-Breakage Porosity Spray ($24) to keep her hair in place and add that slick shine.