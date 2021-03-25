Living Room Workouts for Even the Tiniest of Apartments

At this point, you’re no stranger to exercising outside the gym. But it can be difficult to figure out how to get a solid workout in a space that’s designed for everything but exercising: your home. That’s why we talked to trainers to gather their favorite living room workouts that you can try no matter how small your space is, many of them with no equipment necessary.

Though you might be accustomed to a spacious gym or even the great outdoors as your typical workout setting, tiny spaces can actually be the perfect place to get your sweat on. “Having a tighter space can actually be a positive,” says Robin Palmer, a [solidcore] coach on Equinox+. “It reinforces control and strong, focused movement patterns.”

So if you’re ready to make your living room double as a home gym, look no further. Below, browse 11 trainer-approved workouts that you can try in even cramped living quarters. Who knows, maybe you’ll never feel the need to go back to the gym again.