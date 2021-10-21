Living Proof’s Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment simplifies your hair routine by combining every essential haircare product into one. From heat protection to smoothing to adding shine, this product makes hair stronger and more luscious in a single step.

I put my hair through a lot, from using heat tools to highlighting it various times throughout the year, so I'm always looking for new products that protect against heat while repairing damage. So when I came across the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment, I was shocked to see that it combined everything I look for in hair products into one bottle. I’m so used to using at least four different products in my hair almost every day that I was thrilled to know there was a product out there that could do it all at once. I knew that I had to give it a go, and I was not disappointed. Read on to find out why this is one product not worth missing out on.



Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment Best for: All hair types Uses: Adds shine, volume, and smoothness to hair while conditioning, strengthening, and protecting against heat and UV damage. Potential allergens: Fragrance Hero ingredients: Healthy hair molecule, thickening molecule, tucuma butter, and conditioning styling polymer. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $29 About the brand: Living Proof was founded in 2005 by a mix of biotech scientists and industry-leading hairstylists who came together to create a line of silicone-free products with patented technology originating from MIT. Today, the brand has a wide fanbase for its innovative formulas, especially the Perfect Hair Day line.

About My Hair: Wavy, versatile, and subject to damage

I’m grateful for my wavy hair because of how versatile it can be. Within minutes, I can curl or straighten my hair, depending on my mood for the day. Unfortunately, that means I end up using heat tools on my hair most days. I also highlight my hair, which can at times cause it to be dry and brittle.

For these reasons, I have a pretty intense lineup of hair products I use daily to keep up with any damage I might have. Almost every day, I use a heat protectant, a styling spray, and a lightweight styling oil to tame flyaways. I also like to mix in masks throughout the week for deeper treatment. As you can see, this can make traveling a bit difficult when I want to ensure I have every product I possibly need. I love trying out new products and switching up my routine, but I don’t love lugging around tons of products all the time.



The Feel: On the thicker side when applying, but lightweight in hair

I would not say this is necessarily a lightweight product. I don’t mean that in a bad way because it didn’t weigh down my hair at all, but it definitely does feel heavy in your hands when it comes out of the bottle if you use too much. Living Proof says to use a dime-sized amount of the Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 product, so I took that advice and it worked beautifully into my hair. You don't need more than that, even if you have longer hair—a little goes a long way. After I blow-dried my hair, it became completely airy, and I didn’t feel like I had any heavy product in.



The Scent: Citrusy and clean

Living Proof’s products are known for having a fresh and clean smell, and Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 is no different. Made with citronelle and citral, the styling cream gives off a lemony-orange aroma. The scent doesn’t stick around, though, as it disappeared after application for me. Just keep in mind that if you're sensitive to stronger scents, this product might not be for you.



The Results: Silky smooth locks

The results from using Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 were almost immediate. Once I started blow-drying my wet hair, I could see the added shine peek through, and my blonde highlights popped more than usual. I loved how I was able to see all the results I would have gotten from various products come together in one.

When I blow dry my hair, my biggest problem is my ends drying out, but after using this product, I didn’t have to worry about that. Instead, I was left with great movement in my hair that felt like I just got a blowout at the salon.



The Value: Pretty good

Even though Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 may seem expensive at first glance—it’s $29 for 4 oz.—it will last you for months. As mentioned before, you really only need a dime-sized amount of this styling product to work through all your hair, so it will take you quite a while to finish up the bottle. In addition, Living Proof uses patented technology in each of its products, so you know that you're getting a high-quality formula for what you're paying.



