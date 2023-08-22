I Tried the New Hueskin Serum Concealer—Live Tinted's Most Requested Product

Eight years ago, South Asian entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala posted a YouTube tutorial showcasing how she used red lipstick to color-correct her dark under-eye circles. The overwhelming response to the now-viral video (it's amassed over 10 million views) inspired Mutyala to launch an inclusive makeup brand, Live Tinted, in 2019.

As a woman of color, Mutyala's mission is to create beauty products that celebrate all skin tones. And since hitting the market four years ago, that ethos has been apparent with every launch. Live Tinted's first product, Huestick, is an award-winning multi stick that can conceal hyperpigmentation (common among those with deeper skin tones) and add color to your lips, eyes, or cheeks. Subsequent releases have spanned categories—from makeup to skincare—with products like the Superhue Hyperpigmentation Serum Stick ($34) and Hueguard 3-in-1 Mineral Sunscreen, Moisturizer, and Primer SPF 30 ($32) quickly becoming fan favorites.

However, the brand's latest launch, a concealer, is its most requested product to date. Like its predecessors, Live Tinted's Hueskin Serum Concealer focuses on evening-out dark circles and spots. But the skincare-focused formula also does much more than that. Ahead, learn more about Live Tinted's new concealer.

The Inspiration

Live Tinted

When it came time to develop her dream concealer, Mutyala was set on creating the most weightless and nourishing formula possible. "What I have never loved is feeling like I'm wearing a ton of makeup," she says. "Some concealers have such great coverage, but then they feel super cakey, and you get the creasing. I wanted the Hueskin Serum Concealer to just feel like skin. When you apply it, it feels like you're just putting on a serum—that's how lightweight and hydrating it is."

Achieving this perfect formula took some time, requiring several rounds of revisions in the lab. "I've been dreaming about Live Tinted's first complexion launch for a long time," Mutyala shares. "We took our time, reformulating and testing multiple versions of the formula before we arrived at this incredible formula that was innovative and accomplished everything we wanted—which was a lot."

The Formula

Live Tinted Hueskin Serum Concealer $26.00 Shop

With hyperpigmentation being a core concern among the Live Tinted community, Mutyala ensured she packed the concealer formula with the right actives. "Since I, and a lot of our community, have experienced dark circles and hyperpigmentation, I love that this formula has active levels of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, bakuchiol, and caffeine," she says. "[These ingredients] work over time to improve the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation."

The texture and coverage level of the concealer were also important factors to Mutyala. She says the Hueskin Serum Concealer is buildable up to full coverage, lightweight, crease-proof, and long-lasting.

How to Use It

Like most concealers, the Hueskin Serum Concealer can be used as a highlight, contour, or foundation replacement. "There are so many ways to apply it, which is what I love," Mutyala adds. "I've loved using it to brighten my under eyes. I also use a deeper shade to contour and my exact shade to spot conceal so I can go without foundation."

If you have dark circles, Mutyala swears by this routine: "Start with our Superhue Brightening Eye Cream ($28) to depuff and brighten, lock in that eye cream with our Rays Copper Eye Masks ($22), color correct with Huestick ($24), and then finish with the new concealer," she says.

My Review

Olivia Hancock / Byrdie

I look to concealer to help brighten my under-eye area and cover up the slight discoloration I experience around my mouth. So, I was eager to put the Hueskin Serum Concealer to the test. First, I was impressed by how the concealer's paintbrush-like wand makes it easy to dab a precise amount of product onto any area. I applied a light layer of shade 13 to the areas mentioned above, and once I blended it, I could immediately see that it helped even and illuminate my skin. However, I did need to apply a second layer around my mouth to achieve my desired coverage level (but as promised, I didn't experience any cakiness). Throughout the day, I appreciated that this concealer didn't crease and that my under-eye area remained radiant and hydrated. Ultimately, I love how lightweight and nourishing the Hueskin Serum Concealer is, and I can see myself using it regularly when doing an everyday makeup look.