Lisa Rinna’s Newest Lip Kit Is Made for the Life of the Party

As any Real Housewives fan will tell you, there’s only one thing the franchise’s stars love to discuss more than the season's drama: their side hustles.

In past seasons, we’ve seen the Housewives launch endeavors that include everything from fashion labels to liquor brands to CBD lines. Some fizzle out after a season (we’ll never give up hope for Sonja Morgan’s toaster oven), and some turn into bonafide empires. The latest Housewives product that has the potential to fall in the latter category? Rinna Beauty, the eponymous makeup brand of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

On a recent episode of RHOBH, Rinna admitted that out of all her previous projects, a foray into beauty makes the most sense for the reality star, who’s as known for her full, plush lips as she is for her iconic one-liners. Her tagline this season says it best: "My lips are legendary... and they will never gloss over the truth."

After launching Rinna Beauty last November with three lip kit offerings, the television personality is now expanding her line with a series of new shades. Keep reading for all of the exclusive details on the launch.

The Formula

Getting the formula right was a labor of love for Rinna, who knew exactly how her dream lip kit should look and feel after trying hundreds of lip products during her decades-long television career.

“It was important to me that the consistency of the lip gloss not be too light or too sticky and that it lasts,” she tells us, adding that the formula had to be fragrance-free, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan. The high-shine gloss is meant to create the look of amplified volume for lips as full as Rinna’s own.

Rinna wanted her lipstick to be “creamy, luxurious, and have a silky feel” without accentuating lip lines. As for the liner, her must-haves included a self-sharpening pencil that goes on smooth and stays on all day.

After perfecting her formulas, Rinna launched her brand with the Icon Collection, made up of three neutral lip kits: a peach shade (Legends Only), a coral (No Apologies), and a pink nude (Birthday Suit). Each kit comes with lipstick, gloss, and liner, but you can purchase most of the products separately as well.

The brand’s latest launch will consist of five new lip kit colorways representing “the many sides to our personalities” and are each named for a different inner self. “There’s who we are, who we hide, and who we unleash,” says Rinna. “Everyone has an alter ego, and it wants to come out.”

Rinna Beauty The Pinky Lip Kit $45 Shop

The first shade released from the new collection is Pinky, a candy-pink hue that is meant to embody the “life of the party,” according to Rinna. “She’s fun, adventurous, and always up for a good time.” Ahead, two Byrdie editors share their honest thoughts on the new shade.

The Review

Karli Bendlin, Senior Editor

Karli Bendlin

As a devoted Real Housewives fan, I was excited to try out the lip kit and see if it proved to be as bold and memorable as Rinna herself. I’ll admit, I initially didn’t think the bright pink color was going to be for me (I usually prefer more muted tones), but once I applied all three products, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I liked the shade. It might not be something I’ll reach for everyday, but it’s definitely a color I see myself wearing this summer when I want to try something a little different.

As for the formula, I’m very impressed with the quality. The lip gloss is super shiny with zero stickiness, and the lipstick is pigmented and moisturizing. The liner, however, is my favorite of the bunch—it glides on effortlessly and has a beautiful mauve finish. You can also fill in your lips with the liner completely and top it with clear gloss for a your-lips-but-better look.

Chinea Rodriguez, News Writer

Chinea Rodriguez

I love the idea of a matching liner, lipstick, and gloss moment, but hate having to pick the corresponding shades—which is why I love lip kits. This pink shade in this kit is way outside of my comfort zone, but the darker shade of the liner balances it out perfectly. The lipstick and the gloss are also super comfortable to wear together. I never thought I’d like the way this shade of pink looks on me, but I will be wearing it again!