Your Lips Have a Moisture Barrier, Too—Here’s How to Care For It

Throughout my life, I've seldom had to worry about my skin reacting to different actives and ingredients. But sometimes luck runs out, and for me, precisely that happened last October when I woke up one morning, and my lips felt rough and tight. As an avid skincare enthusiast, I wasted no time before high-tailing it to my dermatologist.

Various diagnoses were thrown around; perioral dermatitis (the rash affected my vermillion border, so it couldn't be this), angular cheilitis (I did have this issue, but it only explained the cracking at the corner of my mouth— not the redness), contact allergic dermatitis (I hadn't used any new products in over a month), and possibly a damaged moisture barrier. The latter seemed to be the most likely culprit.

To learn more about the causes of a damaged lip moisture barrier and the best treatments, I spoke with leading dermatologists and skincare experts. Ahead, find out everything you need to know about your lip's moisture barrier.

What Is the Lip Moisture Barrier?

"Lips have a moisture barrier, but it is incredibly weak and inefficient compared to the rest of the skin," double board-certified dermatologist and founder of Foy skincare Kristina Collins says. "All over the skin on our body, the outermost part of the epidermis is protected by the stratum corneum, a protective layer of dead skin cells. This stratum corneum, along with the epidermis, provides the moisture barrier for the skin and protects us from things going into our skin, and also prevents things from coming out, like our internal hydration. This protective barrier is about 15 to 16 layers thick on the skin of our body, but it is extremely thin on our lips, virtually nonexistent at about three layers."

Celebrity dermatologist Harold Lancer says it's also important to note "lips have a skin component, a vermilion component, and a mucosal component that you have to be aware of if you want to maintain moisture in that area."

He says the most important part is the vermilion border, which is extremely prone to dehydration. "It has no hair follicles, salivary glands, sweat glands, oils, or sebaceous glands, which is why you need to give it special attention," he explains. "It is critically important to maintain this barrier, or else you risk suffering from dry, chapped, cracked lips." Curology's medical director Whitney Tolpinrud, MD, also says, "The lips can then become more prone to infection from pathogens since the protective skin barrier has been compromised."

What Causes a Damaged Lip Moisture Barrier?

It turns out that pretty much everything can affect our lips—and it's super easy to damage your lip skin barrier without even knowing it. "The [lip] moisture barrier takes next to nothing to break as it is as thick as a sheet of paper," Dr. Lancer explains. "When that barrier is broken, it's like a dilapidated mesh, so the brick wall defense system breaks down, and the skin wall dehydrates."

While an endless number of things can impact your lip's moisture barrier, there are a few specific factors to keep in mind. "Things that create dry skin overall, like cold weather, low humidity, dehydration, or poor skincare, tend to affect the lips first," Dr. Collins says. "There are also special causes of the breakdown of the moisture barrier specific to the lips, including lip licking, kissing, allergic reactions or sensitivity to oral care products or food, irritation from saliva, vitamin deficiencies (including iron, zinc, or B12), chronic mouth breathing due to nasal congestion, and, in severe cases, certain autoimmune diseases like Sjogren's Syndrome," she explains.

Dr. Collins says certain lip products can also cause a compromised lip moisture barrier. "Many of the chapsticks and lip balms that people use to attempt to repair the moisture barrier and stop peeling lips make the problem worse due to the irritating ingredients often added," she says. "Lanolin and fragrance are common additives which are major culprits for allergic contact dermatitis and irritant dermatitis."

How to Heal Your Lip's Damaged Moisture Barrier

"When skin is in this condition, it’s important to treat it almost like you would treat a baby’s skin, with gentle products and practices," celebrity esthetician and skincare founder Renee Rouleau says. She says your routine should be void of exfoliating products (for at least two weeks) and instead filled with hydrating, lipid-rich products.

Janel Luu, K-beauty expert and founder of Le Mieux skincare, recommends replenishing the skin with water and oil. "Moisturized skin depends on a combination of water (hydration) and oil (lipids)," she says. "First, you need to hydrate the skin, and then you need to seal in the moisture with oils, waxes, or butter. Additional molecules to provide relief for the broken and damaged lip skin would be phospholipids, ceramides, vitamin E, baobab oil, sacha inchi oil, tamanu oil, and argan oil."

Dr. Collins offers similar advice, stating, "The best way to heal your lip moisture barrier and reverse damage on your lips is by utilizing good skin care [practices]. It is important to [stop using] lip products that include irritating ingredients like fragrance, lanolin, phenol, salicylic acid, or menthol. Make sure you are also protecting your lips from the sun with an SPF lip product."

The Final Takeaway

When trying to repair a damaged lip moisture barrier, everyone's healing process will look different. Some people will experience improvement in a matter of weeks, while more severe cases may take longer. In my case, my lips have slowly healed over six months, and they're still a bit sensitive. However, implementing dermatologists' suggestions like avoiding harsh ingredients and exfoliants, replenishing the lip skin with hydration and lipids, and using an SPF on my lips daily has made a world of difference.