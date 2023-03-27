10 "Lip Liner" Nail Ideas That Prove Subtle Nail Art Is Still Very Much Trending

Have you ever noticed how, over the years, trends go in and out of style but often come back with totally new names? Take yoga pants, for example. What was a cult-favorite silhouette in the late aughts and early 2010s has since re-emerged, only with the updated name of "flared leggings."
Conversely, some trend names come back into the picture but refer to something else entirely. Just look at lip liner nails. In 2017, lip liner nails referred to manicures in which the entire nail was covered in a neutral, lip liner-inspired shade. Today, that moniker has been applied to ultra-fine, micro-tip French manicures. Equal parts subtle and sophisticated, it's the perfect nail art for those looking for a little way to make a big difference to their mani. Keep scrolling for 10 of our favorite lip liner nail ideas.
Red Lip Liner Nails
If your signature lip is cherry red, why not match your manicure for a well-rounded beauty look? Here, nail artist Rebecca Elise used a sheer pale pink base (Bio Sculpture's Gemini Nourishing Nail Polish in the shade Swee Candy Breath, $21) with bright red tips.
Metallic Lip Liner Nails
Metallic nail polish is very in, making this ultra-fine, multicolor metallic nail look by celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein an especially chic take on the lip liner nail trend.
Neon Yellow Lip Liner Nails
Remember: Lip liner nails are all about fine-lining the tips, not solely adopting lip liner-inspired shades. Suffice it to say we're swooning over this neon rendition. Elise created this look using Bio Sculpture's Gemini Nourishing Nail Polish in the shade 68 Rose ($21) as the base and Sunshine Sway ($21) on the tips.
Periwinkle Blue Lip Liner Nails
Periwinkle blue is one of the best spring nail colors, so this pastel lip liner nail art idea by nail artist Christina Louise is spot on. She used Essie Nail Polish in the shade Salt Water Happy to create the look (unfortunately, it's sold out everywhere).
Plum Lip Liner Nails
Love a plum lip? You'll likely dig a plum lip liner mani, too. For a similar look, try using Chanel's Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour ($30) in the shade Prune Dramatique.
Mixed Media Lip Liner Mani
If you're more of a mani maximalist, consider opting for a few lip liner nails to complement more intricate nail art. We love how this set by melanated.mani combines lip liner tips with an art deco-inspired half-moon design.
Gold Chrome Lip Liner Nails
Showcase the chrome nail polish trend while hopping on the lip liner nail art train with a mixed metal look. Here, Goldstein used a metallic silver base with ultra-thin gold chrome tips.
White Lip Liner Nails
The lip liner nail art idea is unique in that, depending on the color(s) you use, it can be the most minimalist, natural-looking nail trend of all. Here, Goldstein chose a white polish to accentuate her tips, making for a very healthy-looking nail.
Taupe Base Lip Liner Nails
Dig the look of white lip liner-inspired tips but prefer a bit more contrast, even for your neutral nail looks? Take Louise's lead and opt for a square shape and taupe base. To copy the design, you'll need a bottle of Bio Sculpture Gemini Nourishing Nail Polish in the shades Mute ($21) for the base.
Rose Gold Lip Liner Nails
For a more neutral take on lip liner nails—not to mention a shade that could actually pass as lip liner—we have this dainty rose gold nail art idea. To recreate this set, try Sally Hansen's Xtreme Wear Nail Color ($3) in the shade Rose Bold.