10 "Lip Liner" Nail Ideas That Prove Subtle Nail Art Is Still Very Much Trending

Have you ever noticed how, over the years, trends go in and out of style but often come back with totally new names? Take yoga pants, for example. What was a cult-favorite silhouette in the late aughts and early 2010s has since re-emerged, only with the updated name of "flared leggings."

Conversely, some trend names come back into the picture but refer to something else entirely. Just look at lip liner nails. In 2017, lip liner nails referred to manicures in which the entire nail was covered in a neutral, lip liner-inspired shade. Today, that moniker has been applied to ultra-fine, micro-tip French manicures. Equal parts subtle and sophisticated, it's the perfect nail art for those looking for a little way to make a big difference to their mani. Keep scrolling for 10 of our favorite lip liner nail ideas.