Worried About Swelling After Lip Fillers? Here's What to Expect

03 of 04

The First Two Weeks

Despite popular belief, aftercare does not stop after the first few days. Your lips will continue to heal for the first few weeks after your appointment and should be treated with care.

Bruising is likely, and may worsen after the first few days, but can typically subdue after five days. That being said, bruising is not uncommon for the first ten days in some patients.

Dr. Ramanadham also notes that swelling can take a week to settle and that you'll typically see your actual results in week two. "I always tell my patients that when injecting, I like to put in a little bit more of product to account for swelling," Dr. Sperling adds. "I advise that the swelling will decrease in a few days and people often like their lips better when they were swollen. So, to account for this, I make sure to warn them that swelling occurs and the final look will be less than what is seen immediately after filler."

The first two weeks are also when you'll want to keep an eye out for lumps and bumps, the experts note. If at the two-week mark, the filler has not fully integrated into the tissue; it's recommended that you pay your provider a visit so they can do a gentle massage on the lips to help break down the filler.

"If there is fullness outside the border of your lips, this is generally a sign that the filler has migrated," adds Dr. Ramanadham. "This can occur if too much was injected or injected incorrectly. If this occurs, it’s best to follow up with your injector to discuss options that would likely involve dissolving the filler. The most important thing to look for is a change in the color of your lips. If they turn purple, look mottled, or look white, this can indicate vascular compromise, and your provider should be alerted immediately. Additionally, increased pain can coincide with these symptoms."

Like any cosmetic medical treatment, there is always a risk with filler, and it's important to monitor any symptoms.

