Linen Nails Are the Minimalist Mani Trend Taking Over for Summer

Calling all fans of the coastal grandmother aesthetic, which took over last summer with minimalist and preppy pieces that feel straight out of a Nancy Meyers film: Linen nails are here to bring that air of refreshing chic to your manicure. This nail trend is pretty simple—to get the look, opt for any shade of neutral/nude with a matte finish—but the result is stunning and easily coordinates with your entire wardrobe. As clean-feeling as fresh sheets or your favorite button-down, this trend is perfect for everyone who loves the minimalist "lip gloss nails" trend but wants to switch it up for something with a little less shine. Ahead, see 12 linen nails ideas sure to give your mani a breath of fresh air all summer long.