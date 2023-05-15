Linen Nails Are the Minimalist Mani Trend Taking Over for Summer

Calling all fans of the coastal grandmother aesthetic, which took over last summer with minimalist and preppy pieces that feel straight out of a Nancy Meyers film: Linen nails are here to bring that air of refreshing chic to your manicure. This nail trend is pretty simple—to get the look, opt for any shade of neutral/nude with a matte finish—but the result is stunning and easily coordinates with your entire wardrobe. As clean-feeling as fresh sheets or your favorite button-down, this trend is perfect for everyone who loves the minimalist "lip gloss nails" trend but wants to switch it up for something with a little less shine. Ahead, see 12 linen nails ideas sure to give your mani a breath of fresh air all summer long.
Negative Space
This just might be the manicure equivalent of a breezy summer crop top. Give linen nails an extra boost of visual interest by creating a negative space half-moon design at the cuticle, which has the added bonus of a seamless grow-out.
Linen Latte
Given linen nails' minimalist appeal, one of the most popular ways to wear them is as a simple, solid wash of color. Choose a creamy neutral shade for put-together latte vibes that will energize you all day long.
Ombré Linen Nails
Can't decide what shade of nude you want? Consider a subtle ombré effect, which becomes even more intriguing with a matte finish.
Linen French
Another way to include multiple shades of nude for your linen nails, this French mani features a different matte color on each tip. We love how this design switches up a classic look while still having a minimalist feel.
Stiletto Linen Nails
While a matte neutral manicure may skew understated, there are still ways to bring the drama. We love how this golden nude shade looks on an elongated stiletto shape.
Linen on Linen
These creamy linen nails may look simple at first glance, but a white baby French tip adds subtle dimension. Pairing it with oversized gold rings is a way to create vanilla chrome vibes while keeping your mani matte.
Linen Gradient
Match all your favorite neutral linen pieces at once with a gradient manicure from black to white, with various shades of nude in between. If you look closely, there's even a subtle French effect here, created by opting for a matte base and a glossy tip.
Coquette Linen
Strike a balance between minimalism and maximalism by opting for a peachy linen manicure with coquette accents. The hearts and pearls create a whimsical, romantic vibe, but kept to just two nails, they're understated enough for everyday wear.
Fresh and Balanced
The idea of fresh, clean linen (and all things inspired by it) brings us peace. Lean into that energy by adding a subtle, glossy yin/yang design to a few accent nails.
Bedazzled Linen
Another way to add a bit of bling to your linen nails, gluing on a simple row of rhinestones will bring the sparkly vibes while still feeling subtle and sophisticated. It also helps elongate the look of the nail—we can see these also looking stunning on a shorter manicure.
Linen Floral
A rose by any other name would smell as sweet—and look just as elegant on this linen manicure. These hand-painted blooms are pretty intricate, so you'll either want to have a pro recreate them or find a set of nail stickers you like, such as these ($4) from Amazon.
Simple Swirls
If you can't decide whether you want your linen nails to lean more nude or more white, go for both with an abstract swirl design. The matte finish and neutral palette makes what's often a bolder statement feel more toned-down and versatile than ever.