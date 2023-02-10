You can't truly call yourself a connoisseur of "bimbo culture" without giving recognition to one of the aughts' biggest party queens, Lindsay Lohan. Since her days of partying with fellow celebutantes like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, Lohan has taken a hiatus from nightlife—more specifically fashion week events. But after her last appearance at Saint Laurent's fashion show in 2019, Lilo made her grand return to one of NYFW's biggest events, and on February 9, she attended the Christian Siriano FW23 show in New York wearing a Brigitte Bardot-inspired hair look.

Getty Images

Sitting front row at the show (next to icons, Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles), Lohan wore a silk copper Siriano top with cape-like sleeves, and matching pants. She paired the look with diamond drop earrings, gold bracelets stacked on both wrists, and sky-high black patent leather platform shoes.

Getty Images

Her outfit had an airy '60s feel to it, which perfectly matched the dreamy Bridgitte Bardot-inspired hairdo created by hairstylist Danielle Priano. Priano used Sexyhair products on Lohan's red tresses to create curls that extended to just above her waist. We can't see many layers in Lohan's hair, but it doesn't matter—the curls were on the bigger side, which added the perfect amount of volume to and fullness in her 'do. Priano then gathered the top portion of Lohan's hair into a bump, and let two short strands frame her face for a proper Bardot hairstyle.



Her makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, played off Lohan's warm-toned outfit and created a bronzed look for the evening, which included feathery brows and a light copper shadow smoked onto her upper lid and her lower lash line. Buckle added definition to her eyes by lining the waterlines with black liner, and then extending the liner onto her upper lash line. Lohan sported a warm glow thanks to a bright coral blush, and Buckle finished the look off with a warm-toned nude glossy lip. Lilo's finishing touch was her short copper manicure, courtesy of Elle Gerstein.

The voluminous bump was a staple hairstyle of the '60, but it was also one of the easy-to-do hairstyles practically everyone wore back in the late 2000s. It seems fitting that after all this time, Lohan returns to NYFW rocking an elevated version of the 'do that was a staple of her party days.