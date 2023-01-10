Limoncello Is the Buttery Color Your Closet Needs This Spring

According to online shopping platform Lyst’s annual fashion report, Barbiecore pink was the biggest trend of the year among consumers. While a more muted take on the hue dubbed Viva Magenta was just announced as Pantone’s 2023 color of the year. one glance at the spring/summer 2023 runways will tell you that despite the current penchant for pink, a light buttery shade of yellow is on the horizon.

On the catwalk last September, creative director Maximilian Davis incorporated the muted neutral in his debut collection for Ferragamo, with a sheer, limoncello-colored draped kaftan. Blumarine’s Nicola Brognano infused his acid-washed denim collection with citrus-hued ensembles, including a dress over pants situation that’s reminiscent of the fashion moments from the late ‘90s and early aughts like Kate Moss in Calvin Klein at the Met Gala or Kate Hudson’s custom Carolina Herrera dress in the romantic comedy, How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days.

Estrop / Getty Images

“When it comes to colors, it’s easy to tunnel-vision into one hue but it’s really a cycle of palettes coming in,” Trend Forecaster Kendall Becker explains, citing Miranda Priestly’s infamous speech in The Devil Wears Prada as an accurate depiction of a trend coming to life. “Before hot pink hit the market, I was forecasting a palette called “rave shades”—this consisted of hot pink, tangerine, cerulean, citron, and ultra-violet. After that, it’s a matter of societal events and runways that dictated which ones of those hues hit first. When looking back, we can note that tangerine hit first, then hot pink was pushed out in an even bigger way thanks to pop culture and current events and now we’re seeing cerulean as the next pop color.”

The same is true with limoncello. Becker adds, “It’s accompanied by other refreshing pastels like ice blue, baby pink, and lavender, which are currently taking a back seat while [yellow] has its moment to shine. These washed shades are always a useful palette cleanser,” she continues, calling the palette a refreshing contrast to the vibrant and bold shades of the last nine months. “There’s a new wave of color hitting the market that I like to dub as 'near neutrals'—think steel blue, sage, and, of course, limoncello—and are a bit more approachable for the minimalistic to integrate into their wardrobes rather than hot pink or tangerine.”

Estrop / Getty Images

But on the off chance it’s still too much color for your liking, the expert suggests accessories like a chic strappy heel, elevated pair of flats, or leather bags to test out the trend. If you’re not sure where to start, Poppy Lissiman’s influencer-approved Caidyn sunglasses in the color Banana are a great way to embrace the burgeoning shade. While Ashya and The Arrivals are offering their signature styles in the trending hue for those who want to add a subtle pop of color to their look. Ahead is a well-curated assortment of styles to help you successfully integrate limoncello into your everyday wardrobe.