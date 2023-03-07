6 Ways to Limit Sweat Under Your Arms, According to Dermatologists

Sweating is a bodily function we all deal with. And for good reason: Sweating is one of the main ways of regulating our internal body temperature. "When sweat is produced, it promotes heat loss through evaporation," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, MD, explains.

That being said, it's understandable that you may want to limit how much you sweat. Of course, some people sweat more than others (credit good ol' genetics), notes Dr. King, although there are also areas on the body that are universally sweatier for everyone. These include the palms, soles of the feet, and, yep, you guessed it, underarms. Our bodies naturally have a higher density of eccrine and apocrine glands—two types of glands that produce more voluminous amounts of sweat—in the underarm area, explains Jeremy Fenton, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. Hence why we tend to feel and often even see so much sweat here.

The good news? There are plenty of ways to limit underarm sweat. Ahead, find six of your best options.