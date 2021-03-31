Review: Lime Crime's Velvetines Lipstick Gives Me the Vampy Red Lip of My Dreams

It’s official: Lime Crime Velvetines are the only red liquid lipstick you’ll ever need thanks to the vibrant shades and flawless, matte finish. While everyday wear could be too drying on your lips, they feel incredibly comfortable after you moisturize and last through the day and into the night.

We put Lime Crime's Velvetines Liquid Lipstick to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Of all the classic makeup looks, there’s nothing more eye-catching than a bold red lip—and Lime Crime's range of Velvetines Liquid Lipsticks is often considered to have some of the best and the brightest. I was immediately excited to try these lip products as the Lime Crime Velvetines are a cult favorite in the beauty community, promising flawless, full-coverage red lips with highly pigmented hues and a comfortable matte finish. Can one product possibly live up to so many claims? I had to find out for myself. I tested the shade Wicked over the course of a few weeks, putting the formula through the wringer. Read on to learn my honest thoughts about the Lime Crime Velvetines.

Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Lipstick Best for: High-pigment, matte lip color Byrdie Clean?: No; contains BHT Price: $20 Shade Range: 48 shades (shade tested: Wicked) About the Brand: Lime Crime has delivered fierce, bold, and high-pigment makeup to the beauty community since 2008.

About My Lips: Lacking moisture

My lips are, to say the least, large. They’re also naturally dry, so I put in more effort than the average person to keep them hydrated. If I’m not drinking enough water or dedicating a portion of my beauty routine to my lips, the dehydration immediately shows. The cold, dry weather, and cotton face masks rubbing against my skin are also obstacles I’ve recently had to overcome in combating dryness.

I normally reach for lip glosses, tinted balms, or trusty Aquaphor when I’m applying a lip product throughout the day. Honestly, any moisturizing lip product makes me swoon. While I used to rock a dramatic matte lip back in my days running around New York City, it’s something I’ve strayed from since college, opting instead for more natural looks. Testing the Velvetines felt like reuniting with a part of myself—and the city—that I love.

How to Apply: Less is more

Preparation is a crucial step in applying the Lime Crime Velvetines Lipsticks. Before use, exfoliate your lips and apply a moisturizing balm for 10-15 minutes. Then pat away excess moisture with a tissue and apply the lipstick with the included doe-foot applicator wand. The product glides easily across the lips thanks to the creamy formula and dries within minutes. It’s important to note that adding too many layers will cause the product to feel grainy and uncomfortable to wear. Instead, only a thin layer of lipstick is needed during application thanks to the incredibly pigmented formula.

The Results: Incredibly opaque

Although the Lime Crime Velvetines apply with a liquid consistency, the formula quickly dries to a powdery matte finish. These lipsticks make a statement, and the color payoff is incredible, to say the least; they require minimal effort to apply but deliver high-impact results. The Velvetines are a beautiful convergence of color and texture—the dynamic duo of my dreams.

The Lime Crime website touts the Velvetines as long-wearing, highly pigmented lip products, and the claim holds up. These lip colors have incredibly high opacity and virtually no streakiness or uneven distribution. This makes the application of the Lime Crime Velvetines very simple.

The Shades: Endless options

The Lime Crime Velvetines are available in an incredible line of 45 shades, in gorgeous hues of reds, pinks, and more. I tested the shade Wicked, a true blood-red color, and found it incredibly flattering for my skin tone. The Lime Crime website also features photos of the lip color on three different models with varying skin tones. I don’t always have the ability to see products on models of color, so I found this extremely helpful in choosing my perfect shade.

Preparation: Follow the instructions

Everyone knows the potential results of applying a liquid lipstick—dry lips and discomfort are all too familiar when testing new matte lip products. Fortunately, Lime Crime understands this distress within the beauty community and provided clear instructions on their website to ensure a positive experience with the lipstick. Exfoliation and hydration are non-negotiable prior to applying the Lime Crime Velvetines. Because this instruction is clearly stated on their website, I consider it an integral part of this product. I avoided dryness and irritation thanks to following their simple directions. Anyone can have a beautiful matte lip all day long without compromising on comfort.

The Value: Pricey product

Although $20 for lipstick may seem a bit steep, the Lime Crime Velvetines are well worth the price. These lipsticks need very few touch-ups throughout the day, making a little product go a long way. Also, Lime Crime occasionally puts their Velvetines on sale, so you could snag these must-have reds for almost half the price.

Similar products: You’ve got options

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint: This liquid lipstick from Rihanna’s makeup line is incredibly similar to the Velvetines. While the Stunna Lip Paint ($25) is still somewhat new to the scene, it claims to be just as universally flattering and long-lasting. One noticeable difference is Riri’s Lip Paint costs $25—$5 more than the already pricey Velvetines.

Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick: If you're looking for long wear and one-swipe opaque coverage, the Super Stay Matte Ink ($10) range from Maybelline is hard to beat. Much like the Velvetines, however, making sure your lips are properly prepared is crucial when wearing this potentially drying lipstick.