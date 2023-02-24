Lily James's "Naked Glitter" Manicure Is a Lesson in Subtle Sparkle

Since her starring role as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu mini-series Pam & Tommy, Lily James has been one of our favorite stars to watch on every red carpet. Recently, James debuted a new lob haircut at the Golden Globes, and on February 19, she continued her streak of jumping on the latest beauty trends: she walked the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with "naked glitter" nails.



James stepped onto the red carpet wearing what is best described as a goth bridal look: her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, dressed James in a white Tamara Ralph couture double-satin gown that features a strapless, plunging neckline, a long train, a bow on the lower back, and, of course, a spiderweb-like design concocted from pearls and crystals over her chest. Corbin-Murray paired the look with shoes and a clutch from Jimmy Choo, and decked the star out in Bulgari jewelry, which included pendant earrings and a matching ring.



Getty Images

To complete the quasi-bridal look, James wore a twisty bun courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Halley Brisker, and James’s makeup artist, Sofia Tilbury, added a soft glam, focusing on enhancing her satin pillow skin texture, paired with a wing on her eyes and a rosy mauve color on her cheeks and lips.

While the rest of her look is wedding-ready, James’s manicure certainly deserves a spot in your every day ratation. Her manicurist, Michelle Class, created a nail design that’s so subtle we almost didn’t notice it—at first glance, the manicure seems like just another short, squoval-shaped, sheer nude-y pink situation.

But upon further inspection, you can see a bit of glitz in James's manicure, and Class confirms on Instagram that she created a naked glitter manicure on James using Le Manoir Gel Care products. While she didn't specify exact shades, it looks like Class started with Le Manoir Rose BB Cream ($19) to create a pale pink translucent base, and then added a shimmering top coat to nail the naked glitter effect.

In addition to being gorgeous, this look is also extremely simple to copy for yourself. "If you’ve got the option to pick from a wall of colors, take a look at the bottles, look for those without too deep of a base or background color,” celebrity nail artist Sonya Meesh, previously told us about getting naked glitter nails. “Check to see if it’s got small micro-glitter pigment in it.” After choosing a nail polish with small specs of shimmer (not chunky flakes of glitter), simply paint your nails as you normally would for a sheer glitter effect.

