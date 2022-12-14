Lily James Has a Lob Now

Unless you’ve been wearing your hair the same since high school, picking from current haircut trends can feel like being a kid in a candy store: you just don’t know what to choose. There's a lot more at stake when it comes to trying a new hair look than playing with makeup trends—botched dyejobs or an ill-advised jellyfish cut don’t just go away with micellar water. It's enough to make you give up on trying new things altogether. But if you're in the market for a change, may we suggest following Lily James's lead with a classic bob for winter.



On December 12, James debuted a swingy new bob at a Charlotte Tilbury press event. Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, dressed the actor in a cream Galvan London midi dress with long sleeves and a square neckline that nods to the balletcore trend. Corbin-Murray paired the dress with cream leather boots and a simple diamond choker for a classic and chic ensemble.

“Copper-tiramisu wolfy lob” is no doubt an extra way to describe a haircut, but it's exactly what's going on here. James's warm copper color effortlessly blends into her darker roots, putting a red spin on the "tiramisu" color technique trending for winter. And for the cut, her hairstylist and colorist, John MacPherson, gave her a diet version of the wolf cut—a super shaggy cut with a vintage rocker feel. James kept the wispy curtain bangs that are a signature of the wolf cut, but blended them into a not-too-short yet not-too-long blunt lob. For the event, hairstylist, Christian Wood, blew out James’s curtain bangs and straightened her lengths with a slight inward swoop for a classic look.

James's cut is perfect because it's an entryway into a few different trends, without committing too much. Tiramisu hair usually features bright blonde hues with cool lowlights—but, honestly, it’s a hard look to achieve if you’re starting with dark hair. Instead, you can opt for a copper color like James’s in place of blonde for the same effect. And if you’ve wanted to try a wolf cut, dipping your toes in with curtain bangs is perfect because they emulate the fox cut’s tapered layers without going too choppy.

So, if you’re like Goldilocks when trying new things, take notes from James’s hair, which lives at the center of the coolest trends, but still feels timeless.