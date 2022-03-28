Lily James Wore Bouncy '90s Supermodel Hair to the 2022 Oscars

The fluffy supermodel hair trend has officially made its red carpet debut. For Lily James's first appearance at the Academy Awards, the actress and Oscars presenter sported a fluffy blowout that's been all over TikTok as of late. Paired with a pink Versace gown, thigh-high slit, and platforms worthy of Pamela Anderson, the final effect was pure '90s perfection.

The hairstylist behind the look, Danilo Dixon, used—what else?—but a Dyson dryer to create the ultimate blowout. That's right, TikTok's favorite style has made it to Hollywood thanks to the platform's most beloved hair tool. But Dyson wasn't the only social media-famous product to pull this look together.

Hung Vanngo created the Pam & Tommy star's makeup for the night, tapping Anastasia Beverly Hills (and their viral brow gel) to create her Oscars beauty debut. The makeup artist, known for delivering dewy skin and sultry pouts to his many celeb clients, underscored the bombshell moment with a smoky plum eye and lined pink lips. After all, soft, '90s-inspired glam never disappoints.

Looking to try out this versatile style for your next night out? Ahead, we're breaking down Lily James's Oscars 2022 beauty, courtesy of the pros.

Getty Images

The Makeup



Like every good makeup artist, Vanngo made sure James's skin was prepped and hydrated for a flawless finish. A host of plumping products from Naturium (Hyaluronic Acid Essence 2%, Multi-Peptide Eye Cream, and Moisturizer) laid a fresh, dewy base for the actress's makeup look.

After priming the skin, it was time to create a “pretty in pink” red carpet moment. Using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette ($45), Vanngo applied the deepest color to the crease of her eyelid, a matte pink shade to the lid, and a touch of glitter on top. Vanngo finished the look by "adding volume to Lily’s lashes using a few coats of Lash Brag Mascara ($25)."

Next, he filled in James's brows with Brow Wiz ($23) and Brow Pen ($22) in Soft Brown, finishing it all with Brow Freeze ($23), one of the most reliable brow-setting products out there. "There’s a reason it went viral on TikTok," says Vanngo. And it shows, Lily James had not a hair out of place come Oscars night.

Finally, the actress and her beauty team decided on a natural, rosy lip to match the rest of James's monochromatic pink moment. "Continuing with the pretty in pink theme, I used Lip Liner ($18) in Dusty Rose and Satin Lipstick ($23) in Praline," says Vanngo. The result? A gorgeous pink neutral that enhances, rather than distracts from, her bold plum eye look.



Hung Vanngo / Instagram

The Hair



According to Dixon, understated splendor was the inspiration he and James agreed upon. “She’s a contemporary beauty, so we wanted to give her an effortless, luxurious style," the hairstylist shared. Using Sebastian Professional and Dyson, Dixon crafted a look with bounce, body, and movement for an effortless vibe—and enough staying power to last through a red carpet, awards ceremony, and after-party.

First, Dixon used the Sebastian Professional Potion 9 ($19) and Professional Trilliant ($22) to prep and protect James's hair. Then, he worked in a small amount of Oil ($41) to smooth and finalize her hair for styling. Then, he sprayed volume enhancer on her roots for added body and lift.

When it came time to style, Dixon used the Dyson Supersonic Dryer (with the concentrator attachment) and a paddle brush. Once James's hair was fully dried, he pinned it up in two-inch-wide portions, applying heat protection and a soothing spray section-by-section. Finally, he shaped a small bend in her hair using the Dyson Corrale Flat Iron ($500), set at medium heat for a smooth result.

After her hair was pined and cooled, Dixon left the curls in place (you can also use velcro rollers instead) while James's makeup team worked their magic. After the curls were set, he removed her pins and brushed through the curls, lightly spraying Dry Clean Only for texture and volume and Professional Shaper for long-term hold.

