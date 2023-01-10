Lily James Went Mocha Brunette For the Golden Globes Red Carpet

While those who know always knew she was a star, Lily James really became a household name in 2022 with her standout role as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu drama mini-series Pam & Tommy. Since her role, she's garnered recognition for her impeccable acting chops, and at tonight's 2023 Golden Globes, James is nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture for her work as Pamela in Pam & Tommy.

Getty Images

Her red carpet look was just as notable as her performance. James wore a fire-engine red floor-length Versace dress—custom-designed by Donatella herself (chic)—featuring a strapless bustier top, sexy cut-outs at the waistline, and a full skirt made of 50 meters of tulle. Her stylist, Rebecca Corbin Murray, paired the look with a classic diamond choker and diamond drop earrings.

Getty Images

Her glam includes soft makeup with wispy lashes and dusty rose lips. As for her hair, James's hairstylist Halley Brisker chose a '60s glam hairstyle, which features a ton of body at the top and throughout the strands thanks to Great Lengths extension. An outward flip at the bottom ups the ante on the retro vibes. But, here's what adds the most shock factor to her tresses—her new dark brunette hair color with warm chocolate undertones.

Just this past December, James was spotted at The Fashion Awards 2022 in London with the typical caramel balayage that she's been rocking for a while. Tonight, however, James blended her ends into her dark roots, giving her stamp of approval to the rich chocolate brunette hair trend that's been buzzing this winter.

So, what's next for James? The star told E! on the red carpet tonight: "I'm going to drink champagne and take this dress off so that I can actually move." We love an honest queen.