Lilly Lashes: Brand Review and 5 of the Best Products, Revealed

Lilly Lashes has redefined what it means to elevate your lash game. Since the launch of the iconic "3D lashes" back in 2013, the brand’s collections have gone from strength to strength. Lilly Lashes prides itself on creating lashes that are easy to apply, comfortable enough to wear all day long, and dramatic enough to give your eyes that wow factor. It’s no surprise that the brand has a cult following that also includes some of the world’s most glamorous celebrities: JLo, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B have all worn Lilly Lashes to red-carpet events.

Lilly Lashes Founded: Lilly Ghalichi Location: Los Angeles Pricing: $5 to $125 Best known for: 3D Lash, an ultra-wispy set of lashes available in mink and faux mink that can be worn up to 25 times Holy grail product: The "Miami" 3D lash Fun fact: Lilly Lashes is the first brand to create the concept of 3D Minks. It achieved this by creating a faux mink material that doesn’t compromise the quality of its product. Lilly Lashes is currently distributed in over 15 countries, and it is the number-one Prestige Lash Brand. Other brands you’ll love: Huda Beauty, Eylure, MAC Cosmetics

Over the years, Lilly Lashes has had one mission: to bring faux lashes into the everyday makeup world. Glamour, quality, innovation, and style are at the heart of the brand, and that’s what sets it apart from its competitors. Back in 2013, founder Lilly Ghalichi struggled to find lashes that gave her a glamorous and beautiful look. ‘’The market lacked variety, and I wanted to find a lash brand that allowed me to change up my lash look as often as I liked. That was when I realized I could fill that need for myself, and luckily millions of women and men were looking for the same thing," Ghalichi told Byrdie.

Lilly Lashes also appreciates how meticulous the search for a pair of lashes can be, which is why there are a number of tips and tutorials available on the brand's website and YouTube channel. Customers are spoiled for choice, with over 60 styles of lashes to choose from. ‘’There is the perfect Lilly Lash for everyone. We want each person who buys a pair of Lilly Lashes to feel like their most glamorous selves in every moment of their lives," Ghalichi says.

The brand uses what it calls "revolutionary silk-like" faux mink fibers that mimic the luxurious look of mink while being 100% vegan. An added bonus is that their invisible bands are almost impossible to detect, making them easy to apply and reapply as needed. Everything lash enthusiasts could possibly care for is reflected in the brand. ‘’Lilly Lashes was made to enhance your own natural beauty so you can look and feel your best every single day," says Ghalichi.

Customers also have the freedom to choose the effect, volume, and length of their lashes, and those who are unsure can turn to the reviews for the guidance they need. The team at Byrdie were in awe of the Lilly Lashes customers who proudly shared pictures and videos of their lashes. For those who aren’t sure where to start with their lash journey, the brand offers guidance such as taking your eye shape into consideration when choosing a pair of lashes.

It’s safe to say that Lilly Lashes has brought affordable and accessible luxury to the lash world. With the brand’s desire to introduce beauty enthusiasts all over the world to the perfect pair of lashes, struggling to find a pair that suits your face shape and personal style are officially a thing of the past.

The faux mink material the brand created is called "Photolash Technology." An added bonus is that all of the lashes are handmade and waterproof. Are you ready to bring longevity to your lash game? Here are some of the best products the brand has to offer.