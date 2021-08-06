Lilly Lashes: Brand Review and 5 of the Best Products, Revealed

Lilly Lashes has redefined what it means to elevate your lash game. Since the launch of the iconic "3D lashes" back in 2013, the brand’s collections have gone from strength to strength. Lilly Lashes prides itself on creating lashes that are easy to apply, comfortable enough to wear all day long, and dramatic enough to give your eyes that wow factor. It’s no surprise that the brand has a cult following that also includes some of the world’s most glamorous celebrities: JLo, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Cardi B have all worn Lilly Lashes to red-carpet events.
Lilly Lashes
Founded: Lilly Ghalichi
Location: Los Angeles
Pricing: $5 to $125
Best known for: 3D Lash, an ultra-wispy set of lashes available in mink and faux mink that can be worn up to 25 times
Holy grail product: The "Miami" 3D lash
Fun fact: Lilly Lashes is the first brand to create the concept of 3D Minks. It achieved this by creating a faux mink material that doesn’t compromise the quality of its product. Lilly Lashes is currently distributed in over 15 countries, and it is the number-one Prestige Lash Brand.
Other brands you’ll love: Huda Beauty, Eylure, MAC Cosmetics
Over the years, Lilly Lashes has had one mission: to bring faux lashes into the everyday makeup world. Glamour, quality, innovation, and style are at the heart of the brand, and that’s what sets it apart from its competitors. Back in 2013, founder Lilly Ghalichi struggled to find lashes that gave her a glamorous and beautiful look. ‘’The market lacked variety, and I wanted to find a lash brand that allowed me to change up my lash look as often as I liked. That was when I realized I could fill that need for myself, and luckily millions of women and men were looking for the same thing," Ghalichi told Byrdie.
Lilly Lashes also appreciates how meticulous the search for a pair of lashes can be, which is why there are a number of tips and tutorials available on the brand's website and YouTube channel. Customers are spoiled for choice, with over 60 styles of lashes to choose from. ‘’There is the perfect Lilly Lash for everyone. We want each person who buys a pair of Lilly Lashes to feel like their most glamorous selves in every moment of their lives," Ghalichi says.
The brand uses what it calls "revolutionary silk-like" faux mink fibers that mimic the luxurious look of mink while being 100% vegan. An added bonus is that their invisible bands are almost impossible to detect, making them easy to apply and reapply as needed. Everything lash enthusiasts could possibly care for is reflected in the brand. ‘’Lilly Lashes was made to enhance your own natural beauty so you can look and feel your best every single day," says Ghalichi.
Customers also have the freedom to choose the effect, volume, and length of their lashes, and those who are unsure can turn to the reviews for the guidance they need. The team at Byrdie were in awe of the Lilly Lashes customers who proudly shared pictures and videos of their lashes. For those who aren’t sure where to start with their lash journey, the brand offers guidance such as taking your eye shape into consideration when choosing a pair of lashes.
It’s safe to say that Lilly Lashes has brought affordable and accessible luxury to the lash world. With the brand’s desire to introduce beauty enthusiasts all over the world to the perfect pair of lashes, struggling to find a pair that suits your face shape and personal style are officially a thing of the past.
The faux mink material the brand created is called "Photolash Technology." An added bonus is that all of the lashes are handmade and waterproof. Are you ready to bring longevity to your lash game? Here are some of the best products the brand has to offer.
Miami
Available in both mink and faux mink, these lashes are perfect for anyone who wants to take their look to the next level. We think they give glamour a whole new meaning, and we instantly fell in love with the length and volume they provided. Miami is also lightweight, so you won’t need to worry about that heavy feeling that can come with some lashes. It's no wonder they are the brand’s number-one bestseller. The lashes have rave reviews online as well as a seal of approval from Kylie Jenner, who referred to them as her ‘’favorite lashes’’ on Instagram.
If you’re still not completely sold on how awesome the Miami style is, it's also a long-time favorite of Ghalichi's, who loves the full glam effect it gives.
All Lilly Lashes are reusable. With proper care, they can be worn 15 to 30 times, so removing them properly and storing them after each use is the key to their longevity. When removing the lashes, gently lift the band off the skin from the inner corner of the eye and peel away.
Another tip for long-lasting lashes is to avoid applying mascara on them, as this will help them keep their original style. The recommended application technique is to apply mascara to your own lashes first, let them dry, then apply your Lilly Lashes.
Mykonos
If dramatic lashes are your thing, then look no further than Mykonos. Named after Greece’s designer island, they feature a rounded and volume-enhancing shape that adds enviable drama and dimension to every full glam look. We love how they blend in with our natural lashes so seamlessly. Like Miami, they are also pretty light on the eyes. These lashes can be worn up to 25 times. We also love how the band curves to expertly hug your eye contour.
Goddess
If you are thinking about wearing lashes for the first time, or if you tend to opt for a more natural look, then Goddess is perfect for you. These semi-wispy mink lashes are perfect for anyone who desires a minimal yet elegant look. The mink hairs mimic natural lash formation, making them almost detectable. We are fans of the round shape, which made for quick and easy application.
They can be worn up to 15 times. As mentioned, the key to keeping these lashes in good condition is care. A few of us are on our fifth wear, and they still look pretty amazing.
Luxe
This semi-wispy lash adds gradual length and volume for a natural and elegant finish. If you are looking for an everyday lash, then you need Luxe in your life. They have a round shape and a criss-cross pattern of ultra light and thin mink hairs, which mimic natural lash transformation.
If you want to look pretty without going over the top, then the Luxe lashes may be your perfect match. A few Lilly Lashes customers have also stated that Luxe is perfect for hooded eyes.
Miami Lite
Available in mink and faux mink, this is a lighter version of the best-selling lashes the brand’s customers love. If you love everyday glam with a natural edge, or you find fuller lashes a little overwhelming, then Miami Lite may be just what you need. Named after the infamous party city, these lashes can be worn up to 15 times. They provide a voluminous look with an undetectable blend.