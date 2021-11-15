Lilah B.'s New Priming Oil Promises a Golden Glow and Longer Makeup Wear

We all know the key to a good makeup look is always a solid base. And makeup artists the world over agree: For a glowing, hydrated look you want to be, well, glowing and hydrated. But, without adding a whole skincare routine to your makeup application, that’s not always as easy as it sounds. Thankfully, clean and multi-purpose beauty brand lilah b. is here to give you the best-ever canvas with the 3 in 1 Aglow Golden Priming Oil ($68).



The shimmering oil is a gold-toned update on the original sheer Aglow Priming Oil ($68). The 3-in-1 formula leaves your skin with a radiant finish and hydrated feel. So, what's the big 3, you might ask? The silky formula contains a hydrating serum, a moisturizer, and an illuminating primer for glowing skin. For more on the product, ingredients, and our honest review, read on.



lilah b. Aglow Golden Priming Oil Best For: Face Price: $68 Product Claims: A primer that can be worn alone for a healthy glow or under makeup for longer wear Key Ingredients: Tamanu Oil, Damask Rose Water, Purple Tea Extract Why We Love It: The moisturizing ingredients and lit-from-within effect Other lilah b. Products You'll Love: Lovingly Lip Tinted Lip Oil ($30), Divine Duo Lip & Cheek Blush ($46), Aglow Hydrating + Setting Face Mist ($48)

The Formula

Let's get into the ingredients of this skincare-meets-makeup facial oil. Of the many oils you'll find in the formula, one of the standouts is jojoba oil. This quick-absorbing ingredient helps seal in moisture and has Vitamin E for antioxidant benefits. It's also helpful for soothing inflamed skin. Along with that, there's also calming lavender to round out this multi-purpose product.

Next up, lesser-known tamanu oil helps restore and protect the skin—ideal for a dry winter complexion. Lastly, sweet almond oil is another skin-calming, moisture-sealing oil in the formula. Of course, there are more than oils in this shimmering 3-in-1, another soothing and brightening ingredient included is damask rose water. There is also purple tea extract to brighten and improve skin.

Overall the priming oil promises to hydrate and improve skin texture and tone. Like the original formula, you can apply the oil before makeup or as the last step in your skincare routine. The results are a radiant, lit-from-within glow.



The Review

Chinea Rodriguez

My typically combination skin is not adjusting to the colder weather well at all. So, my skin has been very dry with some dry patches and eczema while I adjust my skincare routine. At night, oils and a thick layer of Aquaphor are my favorites for sealing in moisture, so I was interested in trying this as a quick fix for daytime.

The texture is somewhere between an oil and serum, and it does, in fact, absorb quickly, and it's not too greasy. A little goes a long way, though, so I would recommend using about half a pump and then adding more product where you need it. The results are a radiant finish and moisturized-feeling skin like I've just finished a multi-step skincare routine. Since my skincare routine is currently just cleansing, moisturizing, and very gentle exfoliation, I'll keep this on hand to add glow.

