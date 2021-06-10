Lilah B.'s Aglow Face Mist Imparts a Subtle, Dewy Sheen

While heavily scented, this mist is really cooling and refreshing and definitely adds a certain dewiness to the skin, both just after makeup application and throughout the day.

We put Lilah B.'s Aglow Hydrating and Setting Face Mist to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

When you find the perfect setting mist, I promise you, it can truly change your makeup routine. The right one will soften and diffuse the look of makeup, and depending on your preference, suppress shine or impart a healthy, dewy glow.

As someone with a preference for the latter, I was excited to test out the Lilah B. Aglow Hydrating and Setting Face Mist. First of all, Aglow sounds like an ideal word when describing the complexion of my dreams. Secondly, an ingredients listing of knotgrass, fig, glycerin, and jojoba esters feels promising. Not to mention, I'm a big fan of the Lilah B. makeup line (they do subtle color so well).

How did this $48 (i.e., not cheap) face mist hold up? Keep reading for the complete review.

Lilah B. Aglow Hydrating and Setting Face Mist Best for: Normal, dry, and dull skin types, or those looking for a setting mist that’s also a really nice sensorial moment. Uses: As a makeup setting mist, or to refresh makeup during the day. It also works as a final step on bare skin days and to soothe the skin prior to makeup application. Active ingredients: Dandelion extract, knotgrass, lavender essential oil, and fig. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $48 About the brand: Lilah. B was founded in California by Cheryl Yannotti Foland. Her goal was to create a streamlined color collection of luxurious, multipurpose products that provided the modern-day woman with only the tools she really needs.

About My Skin: Normal, but breaks out occasionally

When I’m taking proper care of my skin (i.e., eating well, sleeping enough, staying hydrated, and maintaining a consistent routine) it’s clear, even, and smooth. But as soon as something slips, I’m prone to redness, congestion, and dehydration. Categorically I’d say it’s balanced, but on humid days or in high-stress situations, I’m no stranger to a little shine.

In terms of my makeup routine, I like products with a light, dewy finish. I’ve always been big on setting mists because when you use the right one, it really does diffuse makeup and leave the skin looking soft but glowy.

How To Apply: A multipurpose wonder

The Lilah B. Aglow Hydrating and Setting Face Mist can be used in a number of ways.

The first is to simply set makeup—just mist all over and allow it to dry down. My favorite way to incorporate it into my routine is as a midday makeup refresher. It’s a very fine mist, so I use just enough to feel slightly damp, and then go over my complexion with a blending sponge, paying attention to spots where makeup has the tendency to crease (like around the eyes).

You can also use the mist to dampen your blending sponge (a fancy alternative to water) or as part of your skincare routine between steps. Because it’s heavy in essential oils, I only really use it on top of SPF, makeup, etc., but because of the sheeny finish, I don’t think I’d want to lose it under layers of skincare anyway.

The Results: A subtly dewy sheen

Emily Algar

So I think the Lilah B. Face Mist really does deliver on its promise of glow. When used as a last step, it leaves the complexion looking ever so slightly glossy—but not in a way that feels tacky or too slick. I’ve been trialing it in winter, so my dehydrated skin has been enjoying the added hydration, but I dare say it might be a bit much for super oily complexions.

Because I haven’t been applying directly, I haven’t found the essential oils to be irritating, but it’s worth keeping this in mind if you’re sensitive. The one thing I will say is that it’s such a beautiful, luxurious moment—it feels less like part of a daily routine, and more like a trip to a day spa.

I do think it genuinely increases surface hydration throughout the day as well, probably due to the fact it’s full of glycerin, jojoba esters, and dandelion.

The Value: Definitely a splurge

While yes, it is a beautiful product, I feel it's quite expensive for what it is. The actual skincare benefits are minimal, and while the scent and finish are lovely, $48 is a lot. If you love the idea of a makeup setting mist that also calms and soothes the mind, it’s a nice splurge. Personally, I’d probably call on other products in the category first, but each to their own. Lilah B. is one of my favorite makeup brands, so there’s also that.

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Pacifica Crystal Dew Makeup Setting Spray: True to its name, Pacifica's Crystal Dew Makeup Setting Spray ($10) leaves the skin looking impossibly dewy (and for a fraction of the Lilah B. price point). The packaging might not be as luxurious, but the combination of coconut water, quartz powder, and goji berry really work to set and nourish the skin.

Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray: If you want to look plump and bouncy, look no further than the Fenty Beauty What It Dew Makeup Refreshing Spray ($30). This multipurpose wonder is excellent when it comes to setting makeup and refreshing it after lunch. Like Lilah B., it’s also enriched with lavender oil.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir: The Caudalie Beauty Elixir ($18) is iconic in beauty land, and for good reason. A blend of rosemary, mint, rose, and orange flower water, it’s tingly and refreshing. If you don’t mind essential oils, it’s such a delight to use.