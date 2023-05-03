Lila Moss' Mascara Trick Creates the Most Natural-Looking Lashes

The One Thing Our series The One Thing is a Sparknotes version of the products, rituals, and moments your favorite celebrities and influencers swear by—their go-tos, must-haves, and can’t-live-withouts. So go ahead—take a brief, intimate peek into the lives of your favorites through the things (and people, and moments) they hold dear.

Lila Moss has beauty in her blood—literally, considering she's the daughter of one of the most famous supermodels in the world. So it only makes sense that she would have several beauty campaigns under her belt at just 20 years old. The latest of which is YSL Beauty, where she's the face of the brand's YSL Candy Glaze lipsticks.

Moss looks right at home in the brand's signature sexy, sleek clothing. But over Zoom, she's soft-spoken and polite, serving up a reminder that while she may be fashion royalty, she's freshly out of teenagehood. Her beauty tips follow suit, namely, less is more when it comes to makeup. "You can build it up, you don't have to use too much," she tells Byrdie. "Just kind of try to use it where you need it."

Want to know the other tips she swears by? Ahead, Lila Moss on her go-to products, on-set playlist, and the routine that keeps her grounded.

The One Product That's Always in Her Bag

"I would say the YSL Candy Glaze ($39). It's super moisturizing and they've got loads of great shades and it's a nice coverage but not too full coverage. [It's] like gloss which I love. Even if I do a matte lipstick shade underneath, I'll always put like a lip balm or gloss on the top. Love glossy lips."

The One Skincare Product She Can't Live Without

"I would say moisturizer. Any great moisturizer for me is a must-have—when I run out of moisturizer I freak out! I feel like I have quite neutral skin, like I don't really have any problems with my skin. But I think just from traveling and also being in the sun, moisturizer really helps."

The One Beauty Look She Can Always Count on

"I feel like I always stick to just a natural base and then a bold lash. And it always works every time, I always feel great. The YSL All Hours Foundation ($60) is a great buildable base. And then the Lash Clash Mascara ($29) gives a really nice bold lash look."

YSL Beauty

Her Earliest Beauty Memory

"I would say either trying to use eyelash curlers when I was younger—and then being too scared and not doing it—or trying eyeliner for the first time for my 12th birthday party and not knowing how to take it off when I got home. I feel like you can get eyeliners that are quite harsh and you need an oil-based [cleanser] or something stronger, but I didn't know that! I definitely have always been interested in makeup and wanting to try different products and makeup looks."

The One Thing She Always Has on a Shoot

"So before work, I use under-eye patches, sometimes makeup artists will have their own set, but I like to use my own. And I think on a shoot, definitely a good playlist—Fleetwood Mac is a great one to have [on]."

The Best Makeup Tip She Picked up on Set

"To use brown mascara on the bottom lashes, because it doesn't make it as dark. It gives like a soft, gentle look—like you still make them look long, but it's not as dark. It's more soft and gentle."

The One Thing That Keeps Her Grounded

"I would say having a bath, lighting a candle, and having a cup of tea is always a great recipe to stay grounded."

YSL Beauty

Her One Beauty Icon

"Brigette Bardot."



The One Beauty Trend She Loves Right Now

"I’m obsessed with the '90s beauty looks—I love having a shiny nude lip because it’s so universal. So I have been building my full glam around that with the YSL Beauty Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm.($43)."