Lil Nas X's Makeup Artist Breaks Down the Beauty Looks in "Montero"

Technically, Aries season commenced on March 21, bringing with it the energy, enthusiasm, and over-the-top intensity the sign is known for. But really, it didn't truly start 'til the early hours of this morning when Lil Nas X dropped the video for his romantic, sexy single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." The video is filled everything you'd expect from arguably the most creative popstar on the charts right now. We have biblical and Grecian motifs, lots of hellfire, stacks of gravity-defying Marie Antoinette wigs, a full-fledged gladiator spectacle, and a literal lap dance for the devil. It's a lot. But in a good way.

Besides the incredible art direction, storyline, and song, Lil Nas X served up some major beauty moments with the help of Anthony Nguyen, celebrity makeup artist and KVD Beauty Global Veritas Artistry Ambassador. Read on to discover how Lil Nas X's time-and-space-sweeping looks were brought to life.

First up, Nguyen sponged on a layer of the now-viral KVD Beauty’s Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm ($38), which you might have seen if you spent more than 15 minutes on TikTok this week. The foundation, now rapidly selling out thanks to some staggering before/after videos, is both full-coverage and highly blendable thanks to its moisturizing, balm-like consistency. To match LNX's gloriously-lapeled, Britney-Spears-meets-Sofia-Coppola denim suits, Nguyen used another best-selling product from the KVD collection on the eyes, a combination of Super Pomades ($20) in shades White Out and Satellite. For brows, arched delicately above a rhinestone appliqué butterfly on his cheekbone, Lil Nas X's artist applied more Super Pomade, this time in Graphite.

Later in the gladiator scenes, we see Lil Nas X is my personal favorite look: cosmic Birkenstocks, a pastel pink fur sash, a diamond monogramed choker, and the most perfect holographic liner and shadow. For the light-reflecting lids, Nguyen drew with the KVD Beauty’s Dazzle Stick in Force Field ($22), a shimmery, vegan shadow stick with attention-grabbing pearlescent flecks.

One of the best things about Lil Nas X's artistry is his commitment to the multisensory experience. It's not enough to hear the music or read the lyrics. He takes us on a visual journey every time, even if that journey is down to hell and back again. And all with perfect liner, of course.