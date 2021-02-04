20 Ways to Wear Light, Wispy Bangs

Bangs can be an intimidating new style to try the first time around, but that doesn't have to be the case. Truth be told, bangs have a ton of versatility. The various lengths and shapes leave room for them to flatter all hair types and face shapes, and light, wispy bangs in particular are the perfect example of a one-size-fits-all bang.

Light, wispy bangs can be worn on thicker, textured hair to break up the hair's density around the face, or they can be worn on thinner hair to help effortlessly add shape to the overall haircut. Side bangs, blunt bangs, micro bangs, curtain bangs—they can all be cut to accommodate a lighter, wispier feel. We even tapped expert stylist Megan Giaimo of LA's La Vie Salon to get her input on what to consider as you approach what may be uncharted territory. "If you want something fun that'll incorporate new styles into your regular hair routine, wispy bangs can be a simple way to do just that," she says.

Below, 20 of our favorite ways celebrities are wearing the light, wispy bang trend.