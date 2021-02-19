7 Ways to Lift Hooded Eyes (If You Want To)

Years ago, those with hooded eyelids who were looking to lift them had few options beyond surgery. But technology has come a long way in the last several years, and now there are several non-invasive options: Botox, eyebrow thread lifts, and plasma fibroblast treatments among them.

From an aging perspective, hooded eyelids are when the skin above the eye sags and hangs over the eye. The excess skin occurs between the brow and the upper lash line. They're caused by a variety of factors, including age and genetics. Lindsey Zubritsky, MD explains that as we age, we lose bone, facial volume, collagen, elastin, and fat. So over time, the structure of the face changes. And, due to gravity, all of our skin eventually begins to sag.

While these are some of the most common reasons for hooded eyelids, many people are born with a naturally hooded eyelid due to their facial structure and the skin dropping down and folding over the crease of their lid. "The majority of my patients are older women between the ages of 40 and 70, but many men and even young adults are coming into the office seeking treatment" for hooded eyelids says Zubritsky.

With the help of Zubritsky and Azadeh Shirazi, MD, we explored some of the options for those looking to lift their lids.