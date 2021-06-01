17 LGBTQIA+ Owned Beauty Brands to Support During Pride and Beyond

The LGBTQ+ community's influence on the beauty world is important and wide-spread. So, while the requisite rainbow-themed collections from corporations appear for yet another June—we're choosing to spotlight products created by founders in the LGBTQ+ community. Embrace rainbow glitter, but make sure your consumption is conscious and stands with the queer community always.

A great place to start? Voting with your dollars. For decades the community has been subject to discrimination, especially in the workplace. To help combat this, we’re focused on supporting LGBTQ+-owned beauty businesses that create safe workspaces for gay and queer folx, gender-neutral folks, and marginalized communities—and allow people to express themselves through art and philanthropy openly. Below, scroll through several LGBTQ+-owned brands that you should shop for this month and every month to follow.

Jason Wu Beauty Soft Balm $10 Shop

Jason Wu has "always been fascinated about beauty," so when the fashion designer launched his own cosmetic brand to enhance natural beauty, we immediately added it to our "to-buy" list.

"I've done many collaborations in the past, but to launch my own beauty brand with Toni Ko of Bespoke Beauty Brands is a huge honor," Wu told us back in January 2021. Furthermore, a portion of the proceeds from any purchases made of Jason Wu Beauty goes directly to Gay Men’s Health Crisis. If you're into effortless glam at affordable prices with an important mission (who isn't?), this brand is for you.

Alder New York Cooling Mineral Hydro Mist $28 Shop

Longtime best friends David J. Krause and Nina Zilka founded Alder New York, a genderless skincare and haircare brand based in Brooklyn. This queer and female-founded brand combines design sensibility with simple, high-performing personal care basics at reasonable prices.

In celebration of Pride Month, 10% of MSRP from the limited-edition Cooling Mineral Hydro Mist ($28) will be donated to the Ali Forney Center in New York City, whose mission is to protect LGBTQ+ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently.

KimChi Chic Beauty Juicy Nine 01 - Virgin Mojito $14 Shop

After appearing in the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Kim Chi has since become regarded as one of the most brilliant makeup artists in the industry today. It was only inevitable (and necessary) that she'd eventually release her own cosmetics line, aimed at makeup-lovers looking to recreate her signature styles.

A portion of all sales of KimChi Chic Beauty are donated to The Trevor Project—an organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth—to help draw awareness and support LGBTQ+ communities.

Noto Botanics THE ESSENTIALS KIT $115 Shop

Gloria Noto, Founder of Noto Botanics, created the gender-fluid, queer, multi-use, and vegan essentials missing from our vanities. The products are packed with uncomplicated and high-performing organic ingredients and celebrate self-expression from the skin out.

Committed to creating impact through action, NOTO donates a percentage of sales to support queer folks and women, giving regular sums to Planned Parenthood, Trevor Project, LA LGBT Youth Center, and more.

Thrive Natural Care Reef Safe Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum $19 Shop

Alex McIntosh, a co-founder of Thrive Natural Care, created a plant-based line meant for everyone. The products aim to naturally empower and regenerate both your skin and the Earth, without depleting or damaging communities or the ecosystem.

Shop both LGBTQ+-founded and sustainably-minded skincare with this brand.

Snif Sweet Ash $65 Shop

Phil Riportella and Bryan Edwards made it their mission to simplify the way we shop fragrances. Snif, a direct-to-consumer business, provides high-quality, genderless scents at an affordable price point through its innovative try-before-you-buy approach, which allows customers to test fragrances from the comfort of their own homes.

Kaleidoscope Hair Care Miracle Drops $30 Shop

Jesseca Dupart has the magic touch when it comes to hair growth (and rejuvenation). The hairstylist created Kaleidoscope Hair Care, a unisex brand, that seeks to assist people in developing a hair regimen. Since its founding in 2014, the brand has become a trusted source for hair restoration.

Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick $28 Shop

Enrico Frezza was no stranger to testing products for acne, hyperpigmentation, and "everything in between" when he became an entrepreneur. While experimenting with hydrocolloid dressing, Frezza decided to make his life-long search to find the best acne treatment and skincare routine a business. Thus, Peace Out Skincare was born.

With a mission to help bring peace between you and your skin through effective, clean, and fun skincare solutions, Peace Out Skincare offers acne dots, pore strips, and micro needling patches.

Dragun Beauty Mamacita Lip Trio $48 Shop

Inspired by her love of glamour, Nikita Dragon established Dragun Beauty to empower makeup enthusiasts of all "shapes, skin tones and sexualities." From the get-go, the trans CEO delivered fantasy and color, changing the game with her hit line of fantastical and expressive products.

Trademark Beauty Babe Waves Jumbo $56 Shop

After bonding over their childhood love of hair, celebrity stylist Joseph Maine and his sister Sabrina Maine created Trademark Beauty after realizing that everyone's unique brand of beauty is a trademark. The styling tools are meant to bring back fun into your morning routine, with an affordable price point and easy-to-use ethos.

Malin + Goetz Detox Face Set $48 Shop

Since their start with their flagship apothecary in 2004, Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz continue to bring natural and effective ingredients to luxury personal care products including face, body, hair, and fragrance. Their uncomplicated, science-based approach to beauty means their products are guaranteed to be both gentle and effective.

W3ll People Expressionist Volumizing Mascara $19 Shop

Founded by makeup artist Shirley Pinkson, W3ll People is dedicated to making plant-powered products that respect our plant. All of the formulas are dermatologist-backed and include full transparency for their ingredients and sustainability. Because everyone should have the opportunity to "choose clean and live well."

VOLITION Hibiscus Unspottable Correcting Oil $49 Shop

Along with co-founder Brandy Hoffman, Volition is one of the first-ever fully crowd-sourced beauty brands. The company allows you to submit beauty ideas and watch them come to fruition with a cruelty-free formula built to maintain healthy skin.

Freck Beauty Freck Noir The Original Freckle $28 Shop

Freck Beauty founder Remi Brixton was born in Seattle with an early freckle fascination. Her hunt for the perfect freckles led her to the creation of a beauty company that prides itself on embodying a vibrant and original attitude.

Beekman 1802 Pure Goat Milk Body Bar Soap $15 Shop

Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell created Beekman 1802 when they moved to Sharon Spring, NY, and took in 100 goats looking for a home. After experiencing the benefits of goat milk, they began making their hero product: soap. Their creation received rave reviews, and the rest is history. Beekman 1802 has become one of the world’s biggest goat-milk-based skincare companies.

Ghost Democracy Cocoon Replenishing Ceramide Rich Cream $32 Shop

When Rex Chou created an inclusive beauty brand, he wanted to ensure that these three guiding principles were top priority: a high standard of clean, fewer chemicals, and accessibility for everyone. Transparency and democracy were a must, hence the name, Ghost Democracy. This is truly a skincare brand for the people.

Pause Well-Aging Hot Flash Cooling Mist $39 Shop

Inspired by a hot flash and formulated through science, Pause Well-Aging founder Rochelle Weitzner created skincare to help women in their three stages of menopause.

The line includes a Hot Flash Cooling Mist that provides instant relief from the discomfort of hot flashes by cooling and calming skin, reducing redness, and evaporating sweat. It is also formulated with proprietary Pause Complex, which helps the body spark collagen production to lift, firm, and tone skin, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.