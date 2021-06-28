Jeans are one of the most versatile wardrobe staples, coming in a wide range of colors, lengths, shapes, and sizes. And let’s face it: we pretty much love them all. They're easy to dress up, keep casual, and pair with almost any shoe in your closet—think pumps, flats, sneakers, and boots. They are also available in a variety of styles to fit every aesthetic and preference: wide leg, boyfriend, bootcut, barrel cut, and the ever-so-bold wedgie.

If you're looking for denim that hugs your hips just right and gives your tush some lift, you need to get a pair of Levi’s wedgie jeans. The iconic brand has been around since 1873, and they have a history of innovation when it comes to starting trends that turn into timeless classics. Wedgie jeans give the illusion of a butt lift by separating your cheeks, sort of like you have an actual wedgie but in the best way possible. They are usually high-waisted and are made from denim with some stretch.

To keep your denim looking and fitting its best, the brand recommends washing your Levi's Wedgie Jeans once every 10 wears with liquid detergent. It is also a good idea to launder them inside-out to maintain their color.

Inspired by vintage Levi's styles, the wedgie jean is available in different looks to fit every curve-hugging preference. Excited to give this look a try? Read on for seven of our favorite pairs of Levi's Wedgie Jeans to shop now.

Levi's Straight Fit Wedgie Jeans, Classic Hem

The straight leg Levi's Wedgie Jeans are available in various washes, and it’s hard not to want to grab them all as they're just so versatile. Darker washes will make a great addition to fall lineups, and the medium and lighter shades (like this one in peach) are perfect for summertime fun. These jeans are true to size and fit snugly through the waist and thighs—pair them with mid-height heels for maximum confidence. The straight fit comes in waist sizes 23”-32” and inseams 26” and 28".

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans $73 Shop

Levi's Straight Fit Wedgie Jeans, Distressed

If you prefer the more lived-in look of distressed jeans, Levi’s has you covered. These come in a lighter wash among other shades, feature a button fly, and offer five pockets—but do keep in mind that as this pair is 100% cotton, there's no stretch here at all. The straight fit distressed jeans come in waist sizes 23”-32” and inseams 26” and 28".

Levi's Wedgie Straight Jeans $79 Shop

Levi's Straight Fit Wedgie Deconstructed

Deconstructed denim can be a true standout in your closet. Try this style of Levi's Wedgie Jeans in a versatile medium wash that works for all seasons, or make a statement in the white colorway, which you can celebrate through the summer with bright shoes and accessories. Tone down in the fall with brown suede pumps and a comfy sweater. The straight fit deconstructed jeans come in waist sizes 23-inch to thirty two-inch-32 and inseams of 26 inches and 28 inches.

Levi's Ankle Fit Wedgie Jeans

Summer is the perfect time for cropped pants, and ankle fit Levi's wedgie jeans simply beg for heeled sandals and fun tees. Keep in mind that this low-stretch denim fits snug through the hips and thighs. It also boasts button fly styling, which is perfect for tucked-in shirts and skinny belts. Three washes are available, so anyone who loves this look may want to try a light wash in summer, then rock a black pair once the leaves start changing. The ankle fit comes in waist sizes 23-inch to 34-inch and a 28-inch inseam.

Shop The Look Levi's

Levi's

Levi's Ankle Fit Wedgie Jeans Custom

What's better than being able to customize a pair of jeans? Not much. These ankle fit Levi's Wedgie Jeans offer you a chance to add some of your personality to your denim. You start out by choosing a wash, then an over-dye, followed by a pattern and the type of distress—if any—that you’d like, and you even get to pick a back patch. Denim lovers and creative types alike can enjoy this, as it's an opportunity to create something one-of-a-kind. The ankle fit comes in waist sizes 23-inch to 32-inch.

Levi's Wedgie Fit Ankle Jeans, Custom $148 Shop

Levi's Straight Fit Wedgie Jeans, Raw Hem

Similar in silhouette to the other straight fit styles of Levi's Wedgie Jeans, the raw hem creates more of a casual look that looks right at home in a light-to-medium wash that you can pair with a white tank and your favorite slides. The straight fit comes in 23-inch to 32-inch waist sizes and inseams of 26 inches and 28 inches.

Levi's Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans $73 Shop

Levi's Skinny Fit Wedgie Jeans, Plus Size

In a cut that hugs your curves in all the right ways, the skinny fit Levi's Wedgie Jeans come in two classic colors: Faded Smoky Black and Jive Sound, a medium wash. This silhouette elongates your legs and runs true to size. Slip into your favorite pair of pumps—nude if you have them—then try a crisp white shirt for casual Fridays, or a lingerie-style top for a fun night out. The skinny fit comes in waist sizes 14-inch to 26-inch and inseams 26-inch and 28-inch.