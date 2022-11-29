Chances are, if you think of classic denim jeans, Levi’s almost always comes to mind. Levi’s are a fan-favorite for a few reasons—one being that they stand the test of time. Made to stay a part of your wardrobe forever, Levi’s jeans are designed with high-quality fabric that flatters every body type and pairs perfectly with just about any aesthetic. Second, the style choices are endless. Whether you like a straight-leg jean that falls at the ankle or a low-rise option that flares at the bottom, Levi’s has something for everyone.
And, right in time for the holidays, the brand is offering 40 percent off sitewide and free shipping (and returns) until midnight tonight. With plenty of washes and cuts to choose from, picking a pair of jeans for yourself or someone you love can be overwhelming (especially on a time crunch), so I’ve outlined the deals you’ll want to check out before the sale ends.
Find the best Levi’s deals you can shop right now through 11:59 PM PST.
Best Levi’s Denim Deals
If you’ve been considering buying a new pair of jeans (or are checking off items on someone else’s holiday wishlist), this is your chance to save big. My personal favorite pair of jeans ever, the Ribcage Ankle Straight, are on sale—for almost 50% off—along with other best-sellers like the 501 Original Fit Jeans and the Wedgie Fit Ankle Jeans.
- Ribcage Ankle Straight $50 (originally $98)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $64 (originally $108)
- Wedgie Fit Ankle Jeans $59 (originally $98)
- Straight Fit Jeans $41 (originally $70)
- Wedgie Straight Fit $50 (originally $98)
- Ribcage Cropped Bootcut Jeans $59 (originally $98)
- Low Pro Women’s Jeans $48 (originally $80)
- 70’s High Slim Straight Jeans $65 (originally $108)
- 501 Skinny Jeans $58 (originally $98)
- 314 Shaping Straight Jeans $42 (originally $70)
- ‘90s Original Jeans $59 (originally $98)
- 720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans $35 (originally $70)
- 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans $42 (originally $70)
Best Levi’s Denim Jacket Deals
Made from the same lasts-you-a-lifetime fabric, Levi’s denim jackets are the perfect topper during the colder months. The fact that some of them (like the Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket) are lined with cozy sherpa helps, too.
- Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket $55 (originally $108)
- XS Trucker Jacket $59 (originally $98)
- Original Trucker Jacket $59 (originally $98)
- Warm Baby Bubble Trucker Jacket $83 (originally $138)
- 90s Trucker Jacket $59 (originally $98)
- Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket $59 (originally $98)
- XL Trucker Jacket $71 (originally $118)
- Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket $77 (originally $128)
- Ex-Boyfriend Corduroy Sherpa Trucker Jacket $65 (originally $108)
Best Levi’s Clothing Deals
Levi’s also offers warm wool coats, leather jackets, crewneck sweaters, and a variety of other clothing items that pair perfectly with their denim jeans. Shop a full outfit while they’re on sale.
- Wool Shirt Jacket $77 (originally $128)
- Quilted Puffer Vest $59 (originally $98)
- Vegan Leather Moto Jacket $77 (originally $128)
- Ultimate Western Denim Shirt $42 (originally $70)
- Vintage Denim Overalls $83 (originally $138)
- Cloud Crewneck Sweater $59 (originally $98)
- Bonnie Shrunken Polo Shirt $24 (originally $40)
- Oriel Turtleneck $27 (originally $45)
- Cat Cardigan $54 (originally $90)
- Long Sleeve Baby T-Shirt $21 (originally $35)
