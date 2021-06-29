Leonardo DiCaprio has as many iconic hairstyles as he does film roles. First came the windswept styles behind Romeo + Juliet and Titanic, when the actor launched into the stratosphere. Those were a sharp contrast from the gruffer, scruffier mane in The Revenant, for which he finally won an Oscar. (The hairstyling got an Academy nod that year, too.)

Still, the best Leonardo DiCaprio hair moments happen offset, since he always seems to be readying a new role with some new memorable look. Between those shoots, he's spotted on red carpets sporting some subtle shift or seismic change. The hairline has stayed locked over the years, but the styles have changed drastically. And even some of his earliest looks, from those mid-90s heartthrob days, are back in style today.

Leo is a good example for how one type of hair/hairline can be modified for different styles, and at a variety of different lengths. You'll note that he has a cowlick at the front of his hair, which creates a unique center part. Sometimes he styles against part, and other times he incorporates the cowlick into his styling. Regardless of how your hair differs from his, pay attention to how very subtle changes can make a big difference in the below portfolio of Leo hairstyles.

And speaking of good hair, we spoke with two of YouTube's most famous hair experts, Emil and Rasmus Vilain Albrechtsen of Slikhaar TV, and founders of By Vilain grooming products. These brothers have re-created virtually every hairstyle on record with their generous coiffage, so we asked them to outline the best DIY styling techniques behind each of the iconic Leo looks below.