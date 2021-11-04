Stand Out This Fall with These 7 Easy, Sleek (Vegan) Leather Outfits

It’s the buttery texture of leather—vegan options, specifically—that makes any ensemble seem somehow cooler, bolder, and more impressive than outfits without it. The material lends shine and sleekness without feeling too formal, and best yet, so many of the options for leathery styles on the market are incredibly comfortable, too. That said, you may need a quick refresher on how to wear the timeless fabric. Far beyond leather jackets (a timeless staple we love), the standout material is popular across pretty much all style categories these days, leaving you with exciting options no matter your aesthetic.

As we head further into fall and winter, where leather’s heavier quality makes it a practical fashion choice, we suggest updating your wardrobe by way of the seven leather outfits below. Beginners may want to start by merely swapping leathery trousers in for looks where you’d typically reach for denim, while those who crave something bolder can try head-to-toe leather in a matching set or a statement piece of outerwear in animal print. Ahead, find the impactful leather outfit approach that best suits you.



Contrast with Knitwear

A casual fall cardigan outfit gets a major upgrade with these luxe-looking faux leather trousers. The result is a beautiful contrast of textures that stays laid-back with minimal accessories and the addition of a comfy pair of sneakers.



Complement Your Winter Whites

This faux leather bomber is the perfect moss shade to complete an otherwise monochromatic ensemble of winter whites. Complete this leather outfit with classic sunnies for an afternoon out on a crisp fall day.



Coordinate in a Matching Set

A full-body leather outfit is bold, so if you're nervous about giving it a try, it feels so much more approachable in this neutral palette. For on-trend but balanced additions, layer with a black corset top and a quirky bag that utilizes similar colors.



Incorporate Colorful Accessories

Faux leather makes an LBD much more cold weather-friendly. This belted shirt dress is a classic that can work for nearly every month of the year—currently, we’re all about styling it with tall boots, playful earrings, and a contrasting pop of green.



Build Around a Bold Top Layer

A statement coat is one of the simplest items to style, but it has a major impact. All you need is your favorite denim-and-tee combination to allow this snakeskin print to truly pop.



Style for Day to Night

For day-to-night dressing, faux leather transitions seamlessly. This wrap dress is structured and chic for a more professional setting. Style it with classic booties, modern two-tone jewelry, and a heavy metal bag that adds a daring touch for any after-hours plans.



Elevate Your Outerwear

Faux leather puffers have been popular for the past few winters and continue to be a sleek alternative to your typical winter look. Layer this padded jacket over your favorite fall dress for a leather outfit that’s dressed up and undeniably cozy.

