18 Stylish Leather Backpacks for the Office and Everyday Life

When it comes to buying bags, if you're trying to get in on a passing trend, it may be best not to invest too much money into it. But if you're purchasing a classic piece, buying something that will last is worth a bit more of an investment. If the bag is nice enough, you may be interested in maintaining its condition so you have the option of reselling it later. These rules hold true for many things, including when you purchase a backpack.

Plenty of stylish backpacks are on the market today, but getting a well-constructed option that will last for years can take a bit more research. Once you find a high-quality style you like, you'll find that your backpack is really versatile and may work well as a carry-on, for toting water when hiking, as a day bag that can hold a laptop, and/or as a traditional pocketbook.

If you're here, chances are you have some interest in purchasing a new backpack, but where to start? To that end, we've rounded up 18 of the most stylish leather and vegan leather backpacks today—one of them may just be your dream everyday bag.

Able Alem Leather Backpack $250 Shop

This leather backpack will make a good choice for someone who needs to be able to tote their laptop from place to place comfortably. It has enough space for a 15-inch device, and the padded shoulders provide comfort and security. The style is also big enough to function as an overnight bag, making your next quick trip easier than ever.

MinkeeBlue Mariah Backpack with Lunch & Shoe Bag $209 Shop

This vegan leather backpack is truly versatile. It comes with a lunch bag and shoe bag (great for gym day!), a pop-out water bottle pocket, two inside pockets, a key fob, a padded internal slip pocket that fits up to a 13-inch laptop, and a suitcase sleeve. There isn't much that the brand didn't think of, so you'll be ready for just about anything.

Aimee Kestenberg Tamitha Mini Backpack $168 Shop

If brunch is a regular part of your weekend plans, this mini backpack may just be your soulmate. It features an oversized metal zipper on the front, making it easy for you to get in and out with ease while keeping your personal items secure. Additionally, the ergonomic design can help to protect your back.

Mariko & Venk The Brandon $140 Shop

Designer bags can carry a hefty price tag, but Mariko and Venk creates their styles using scraps from designer bags (think: Dior and Prada). This is a great way to be eco-conscious, and it also allows you to own a truly unique piece.

Lazarus Artisan Goods Isabel Backpack $135 Shop



The focus of Lazarus Artisan Goods is to make some of the best-crafted accessories available while providing artisans in rural Haiti and Honduras with vocational opportunities. This leather backpack is named after one of the brand's coffee farm employees, making it a meaningful piece.



Sapahn Amelia Backpack $290 Shop

This genuine leather backpack is for the person who likes to take it all with them wherever they go. It has two main pockets, a side pocket, and enough room to carry your lunch, laptop, books, and even a pair of shoes. Adjustable straps make it easy to customize your fit.

Allégorie Black Gala Backpack $375 Shop



This spacious and versatile vegan leather backpack is made from apple peel and plant-based materials. If you plan to head to the gym after work, away for a weekend, or out on a Saturday afternoon trek, the multiple interior pockets, four functional exterior pockets, and laptop sleeve can carry it all.

Kenneth Cole Reaction Colombian Leather Business Backpack $109 Shop

Kenneth Cole products rarely disappoint, and this leather backpack is made to last. It's fully lined and tear-resistant, and can fit laptops and tablets with up to a 16-inch screen. It's also great for traveling as it's TSA-compliant, has mesh pockets for easy access, and features a tablet pocket and an RFID-protected business organizer.



Milaner The Haley Woven Backpack $375 Shop

This is definitely not your average bag. This backpack is handmade with 100% lambskin Nappa leather and suede lining, and has a top flap with a magnet closure as well as a drawcord to keep your belongings secure. It features two exterior zippers for quick access and has an interior zip pocket for stowing away personal items. It's available in a range of neutral shades, so you have your pick at which best fits your wardrobe.



Fossil Parker Backpack $250 Shop



Who doesn't love a product that does double duty? That's why this leather backpack from Fossil is on our list. Aside from the fact that the hunter green shade makes it a standout accessory, the style can tote around your 15-inch laptop and is made from eco-leather and ViralOff recycled polyester.



JJ Cole Brookmont Diaper Backpack $102 Shop

Having your hands free while out with your baby is so helpful, and this stylish leather backpack holds more than just diapers. It fits your tablet, snacks, wipes, bottles, a pacifier, and your kid's favorite toy, and you can either wear it as a backpack or stow it on the back of a stroller. It's made with 100% vegan leather, and the interior pops out for easy washing.



Kenneth Cole Reaction Pet Carrier Backpack $79 Shop

We love our pets, and sometimes we want to take them with us when we are out and about. This pet carrier backpack will allow you to take your fur baby hands-free with you. It comfortably holds a pet up to 18 pounds, with soft shoulder straps and breathable mesh windows. It also boasts a removable sherpa mat that's machine washable, and it folds flat for easy storage.

Wild Fable Dome Mini Sling Backpack $20 Shop

If you're in the market for a crossbody-style backpack, this one is a perfect pick. It's sleek and available in black, which goes with just about everything, including your favorite LBD.



Michael Kors Rhea Vegan Leather Backpack $258 Shop

Add a splash of color to your life with this roomy red vegan leather backpack from Michael Kors. It features a back snap pocket, an exterior front zip compartment, and the interior has a back zip and four front slip pockets.



Bostanten Genuine Leather Backpack $100 Shop

Leather doesn't have to cost a fortune to look chic, and this laptop backpack is proof of that. The classic leather design has a polyester lining with a zipper closure, as well as a main compartment, a zippered pocket, slots for pens, and slip pockets.

Eola Bucket Cooler Bag $150 Shop

If you've ever dreamed of a romantic picnic you might have thought about a basket, but how about a backpack cooler to carry your beverages and snacks in style? This bucket cooler bag holds 12 cans or eight cans and two wine bottles, so you don't have to skimp on bringing the party.

Laflore Bobobark Convertible Backpack Purse $279 Shop

This convertible vegan leather backpack purse is handmade and can be worn as a shoulder bag, backpack, or briefcase. It also boasts a chic-looking clamshell clasp that opens 180 degrees.



Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack $130 Shop

Samsonite is well-known for making durable suitcases, and this leather backpack from the brand is sturdy, too. It's sleek and modern while offering ample space to carry and organize your business and personal items. It offers a main compartment, front panels, an air mesh back panel, and durable straps, so you'll have everything in its place.