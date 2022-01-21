This Oxygen Infuser Is a Shortcut to Glass Skin

There are few beauty trends that have continued to evade me as much as glass skin has. The K-beauty term refers to skin that’s so smooth and poreless, it reflects like glass. And while the look is extremely desirable, it’s also nearly impossible to achieve, at least in my experience.

Sure, I can fake the effect with a good highlighter and maybe a filter or two, but the finished result always leaves me with the same sensation I have when I eat cauliflower rice: I’d just rather have the real thing. Which is why when I heard about Le Mieux’s latest skincare tool—the Ionized Oxygen Infuser ($135)—and it’s ability to deliver glass skin on tap, I was immediately intrigued.

What exactly is an oxygen infuser, you ask? It’s essentially a souped-up version of a face mist, but whereas a traditional mist gently coats the skin in product, this tool uses oxygen to blast the product on with force. According to Le Mieux founder Janel Luu, this technology is what creates noticeably plumper skin and that coveted glass skin effect. “The force of ambient oxygen and forceful spray pattern fills the crevices between the skin cells and unevenness of the skin—like a moisture blanket to plump the fine lines and volumize,” she tells us. Ahead, learn more about the innovative oxygen infuser, and read my honest review.

@lemieux / Instagram

The Inspiration



While I always assumed that moisture alone was the key to dewy, hydrated, glass-like skin (hence why I’ve layered essence upon essence on my face in my quest to achieve it), Luu tells me that the skin's oxygen level also matters.

She points to research showing that skin’s direct uptake of oxygen from the air can be absorbed by surface skin layers to a depth of 0.25-0.40 mm. “That finding is noteworthy because atmospheric oxygen also impacts the underlying dermis, which is composed of collagen, elastin, and other components that give skin its flexibility, tautness, and strength,” she explains. “If skin is starving for oxygen, then collagen and elastin are suffering, too, which shows up in lines, wrinkles, sagging, and other signs of visible skin aging.”

Basically, there’s a reason why so many celebrities turn to oxygen facials before big red carpet events. A dose of high-pressure oxygen can plump, hydrate, and make skin glow like no other. However, traditional oxygen skincare treatments require an appointment with a professional, and can cost up to $500. By creating the Ionized Oxygen Infuser, Luu set out to help customers achieve those same skincare benefits at home.

Le Mieux Le Mieux Ionized Oxygen Infuser $135 Shop

How It Works



In addition to the oxygen boost it delivers, the infuser also coats skin with an ultra-fine mist of product, much like a typical face spray does. However, as Luu explains, the pressure from the blast of oxygen propels ingredients into the skin more deeply and more evenly than any traditional spray could. “On a microscopic level, there are many nooks and crannies surrounding approximately 19,500,000 cells per square inch of skin,” she says. The forceful spray of the tool helps fully saturate all of those crevices with product.

Luu says that one of the benefits of the infuser is that you can customize your skincare treatment using any water-based serum. To use the tool, first fill the mini flask halfway with an activator, which will dilute the serum and turn it into a sprayable mist. You can use a water-based toner (make sure it’s non-irritating so that it's safe to use around your eyes), but Le Mieux also offers an Oh My Glow Activator ($35) that’s specifically designed for the tool. Once your activator is in, add 2-4 drops of your serum of choice—Luu recommends the Le Mieux Oh My Glow Serum ($110), which is infused with 10 different sizes of hyaluronic acid to hydrate and nourish the skin.

Le Mieux

After your serum is added, give the mixture a shake to blend and you’re all set to start infusing. Once you turn the tool on, you’ll feel the flow of oxygen coming out of the nozzle (it’s similar to the blast of a hair dryer with the cool setting turned on). Pull the lever on the top of the infuser to start the mist stream, and within seconds, it will coat your entire face with product.

Not only does the oxygen infuser create an immediate glass-like glow, but it also offers long-term hydrating, plumping, and radiance-boosting benefits, thanks to its ability to help ingredients penetrate deeply into the skin. Plus, as Luu explains, it makes for an amazing makeup primer.

“The infuser can be used before and after makeup application,” she says. “For aging skin after makeup application, the under-eye area gets drier, so using the infuser underneath the eyes hydrates without disturbing makeup.”

The Review



Karli Bendlin / Unsplash

Confession: I’ve always found face mists to be a bit underwhelming. Sure, they’re refreshing, and I like to keep them on my desk to feel fancy, but I’ve never believed that a mist could hold a candle to a serum in terms of skincare benefits. That is, however, until I tried the Le Mieux Oxygen Infuser.

Immediately after using it for the first time, I knew it was not your average face mist. My skin actually looked and felt plumper, and my complexion had a radiance that I’ve only ever experienced post-facial. But the biggest benefit, however, came after I applied my makeup. The dewiness was apparent even through my foundation and concealer, and my skin looked like it was glowing from the inside out. After years of searching for that elusive glass skin-effect, I finally found a shortcut that delivers it in seconds.