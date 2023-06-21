Lawless' Juicy Lip Plumper Is My Go-To For Watermelon Lips This Summer

The Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Gloss is a cult-favorite because it delivers long-lasting hydration and color for hours. The new Juicy Watermelon hue is also the perfect pink colorway to wear this summer.

We put the Lawless Forget The Filter Plumping Gloss in Watermelon to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

For all the years I've been obsessed with makeup, I've never been a gloss girl. Find me where the demi-matte lipsticks in rose-toned shades are, but glosses have never been my thing. As trends shifted over the years, so have the number of glosses—clear, colored, plumping, and everything in between—on shelves.

I've dabbled in a few for fads' sake, but only one has successfully made me a gloss convert: Lawless's Forget The Filler Line Smoothing Gloss. More specifically, the Cherry Vanilla range.

The product landed on my desk mid-pandemic, where my opaque, full-coverage lipstick no longer made sense. One swipe of Miss Cherry Vanilla made my dull complexion look polished without much effort. The formula is thick but luxurious, and its chunky doe-foot applicator hugs every nook of your lips, so you only need two good swipes for coverage. The cherry hue is also subtle enough to wake up your face or add dimension on top of your favorite lip color. Since discovering this, I've emptied countless tubes of the Cherry Vanilla gloss and recommend it to everyone I know.

So, naturally, I was thrilled when I learned that the Juicy Watermelon collection would be joining the Forget The Filler lineup. The new pink colorway includes the brand's cult-favorite plumping gloss, overnight plumping mask, and tinted balm stick. I received a sample from the brand to put the new color to the test. Read ahead for my honest thoughts on the new lip launch.



Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss in Watermelon Best for: Most skin types, and anyone who prefers a plumping lip gloss. Uses: To enhance, smooth, and plump the lips. Price: $26 Shade Range: Eight shades About the brand: Annie Lawless launched Lawless Beauty in 2017 to create long-wearing products free of harmful additives. Since launching, the brand has released various products across categories, including skin, brows, and lips.

About My Skin: Normal combination with semi-dry lips

My skin is relatively normal, but my lips are usually really dry when I am not diligent about proper lip care. Typically, I try to exfoliate with a gentle scrub and reapply nourishing lip balms throughout the day and at night to keep my lips soft.

How to Apply: Go subtle or generously

When it comes to makeup, go as hard (or not) as you want. On days when I am staying home taking Zoom calls, a simple swipe or two of the Lawless gloss is enough for my liking. It helps that the formula doesn't feather quickly, so I usually get a few solid hours of wear, even from my laziest application.

To achieve a punchy watermelon color, I apply a few layers of the tinted lip balm stick to give my lips a natural flush of color. Then I follow up with the gloss for shine and an extra hint of pink. Together, the two give me the perfect watermelon jelly lips, but they both stand strong on their own.



The Results: Juicy, watermelon lips

Aimee Simeon/Byrdie

Here you can see the results of a few layers of the Lawless Juicy Watermelon tinted lip balm with the Juicy Watermelon plumping gloss on top. My lips have a nice wash of pink color that isn't super opaque and is just vivid enough to make my face look alive, despite not having complexion makeup on.

The Value: An investment gloss

The Lawless Plumping Gloss will run you 26 dollars a tube for 1.1 fl. oz of product, which is a pretty penny for a lip product. Still, it's worth at least trying it out. If you go through as many tubes as I do, it can quickly become an expensive makeup habit, but a little truly goes a long way if you're typically conservative with lipgloss.

Similar Products: You've got options

NYX Cosmetics Fat Oil Lip Drip ($9): This gloss is an excellent option for a quick high shine that lasts hours. It's infused with squalene and raspberry oil for maximum hydration and comes in eight shades.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss ($7): This e.l.f. Cosmetics gloss comes in 10 shades, gives a natural flush of color, and has a cooling effect once it's on. It is also a great budget-friendly option if you aren't trying to break the bank.

Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss ($26): This Too Faced gloss gives a similar instantly-plump effect with a super glossy finish and comes in 16 shades. I, personally, feel like it tingles much more than the Lawless formula, but the results are still beautiful.