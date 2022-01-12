The Lawless Overnight Lip Plumping Mask Has Saved My Dry Winter Lips

If you’re looking to break up with your current lip mask, give the Lawless Overnight Lip Plumping Mask a try. It delivers rich hydration while you sleep, leaving your lips healthy and shiny.

We put the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

In the world of personal care, there are two categories of products. There are products you don't mind constantly testing, like eyeshadows or nail polishes. The second is closer to the chest—those categories where trying something new usually requires a hard sell from a friend or influencer. Lip care, in my opinion, sits staunchly in the second, more personal category. Everyone has their go-to lineup of lip care products they've sworn by for years.

However, when I heard Lawless was creating a mask that offered overnight hydration and plumping, I was intrigued. It turns out, taking a chance on a new lip product paid off. Keep scrolling for my full review of the Lawless Overnight Lip Plumping Mask.

Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask Best for: Dry Lips Active Ingredients: Shea butter, hyaluronic acid Clean?: Yes Price: $21 About the brand: Lawless Beauty is a clean, non-toxic beauty brand founded by entrepreneur and wellness aficionado Annie Lawless. Since launching in 2017, the brand has worked to create full-coverage, long-wearing makeup that is “Clean AF” (AF meaning always free).

About My Lips: Of average dryness

It’s winter in New York, and even the most hydrated beauty writers would admit it’s a challenging time for dryness. It seems wearing a mask while out in the cold slightly benefits my chapped lips. However, the second I’m back in my heated apartment, forget it. I find myself applying a lip mask maybe once or twice a day to combat the dryness.

The Feel: Spreads like butter

Products packaged in pots are the norm in the lip mask category. It's not awful, but it's also far from germ-free. When it comes to potted lip products, it can also be annoying to soften the product for application. That's not the case here. A light finger swipe into the pot, and you're ready to go. Plus, only a tiny amount of product is needed for all-over lip moisture.

The Scent: Fine, if you’re keen on scents

As mentioned, I don't love any scent or flavor in my lip products. The Lawless Overnight Lip Plumping Mask's scent is incredibly inoffensive—sweet, maybe a bit vanilla tasting. Compared to other products I've tried in the category, it's a winner.

The Ingredients: Shea butter and hyaluronic acid are the stars

Shea butter and hyaluronic acid are the hero ingredients in this lip mask, and both provide rich benefits. "The lips are one area of the body without any sebaceous glands, meaning they cannot produce their own oils. This is why (especially in the wintertime), lips tend to get dry, flaky, and cracked," board-certified dermatologist and chief medical officer/co-founder of Figure 1 Beauty Dr. Courtney Rubin says. "When looking for lip products, I like to look for ingredients that are intensely hydrating, softening, and moisturizing. Dr. Rubin says shea butter is one of her favorites because it is a natural, plant-based fat that is solid at room temperature but melts into the lips when applied, creating a layer of protection.

Dr. Rubin also pointed out how the formula's inclusion of hyaluronic acid aids in hydration and plumping. "Hyaluronic acid is a sugar that loves to bind and hold onto water, making it an excellent hydrator. In a lip product, the hydration that HA brings can also lead to a plumping effect."

The Results: Instant plumpness, lasting hydration

What’s interesting about the Lawless Overnight Lip Plumping Mask is that it can function as a beauty item, as well as a skincare favorite. Immediately after application, the product goes on like a plumping gloss, elevating any makeup look with healthy, shining lips.

The Value: Par for the course

It seems under $25 is the sweet spot for most lip products like this. Coming in at $21, Lawless’s option is slightly below average. However, at the speed the average user moves through the product, you’re more likely to misplace it in a purse than finish the entire pot before six months or so.

Similar Products: You have options

Kiehl's Buttermask for Lips: Kiehl's Buttermask ($26) is a tried-and-true product. There are no plumping effects in the formula, that's for sure. But the formula is all-around agreeable.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask: The cult status of this product has cemented it as a need-to-have for dry lips everywhere. At $22, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is comparable in price. It's available in various unique scents like Gummy Bear and Sweet Candy.