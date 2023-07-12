Lawless Beauty's Forget the Filler Range Just Expanded in a Big Way

Check any beauty girlie’s purse or makeup bag, and there’s a good chance a tube of Lawless Beauty's Forget the Filler Lip Gloss is bouncing around in there somewhere. The hydrating glosses provide a filter-like smoothing effect and the subtlest of plumps–like Rich Girl Nails for your lips.

So it was only a matter of time before the brand applied that technology to full-coverage lipsticks. On July 12, it debuted the latest additions to the Forget the Filler family: The Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Satin Cream Lipstick ($28) and Forget the Filler Definer Lip Liner ($21). Read on to learn more about the products from CEO and founder Annie Lawless Jacobs and for our review.

The Inspiration

For Lawless Jacobs, Forget the Filler lipsticks and liners were a natural progression. "It was a 'you asked, we listened' kind of thing because everybody loves Forget the Filler," she tells us. "And on a personal level, the Forget the Filler gloss and lip mask set the bar so high for me and my lip products that our previous lipstick just felt like it was falling short in terms of benefits."

Unlike the brand's existing offerings in the category, the Forget the Filler lipsticks incorporate the same technology that makes the Forget the Filler glosses and lip mask so beloved (more on that in a bit), creating a comprehensive lip-boosting wardrobe. "From every layer start to finish, we're getting all of this incredible, beneficial treatment action," says Lawless Jacobs. "Most of us wear some lip product every day, so why not put an amazing skincare ingredient in there to do something for our lips while we're wearing them?"

The Products

The lipsticks feature the finish of the season: satin. Consider it the best of both worlds, with an opacity that even the most pigmented lip glosses can't provide but a level of comfort and hydration that's all but impossible to find in a matte lipstick. "It's going to give you that satin, creamy effect," says Lawless Jacobs, who describes the finish as creamy and medium coverage, with "a really nice level of opacity."

While the formula features jojoba and olive oils—both beloved for hydration—the star of the show is Maxi-lip technology (also the crown jewel of the Forget the Filler lip gloss, lip mask, and tinted balms). The patented ingredient pumps up volume, hydration, and softness and helps reduce lip folds both temporarily and over time, according to clinical studies. Lawless Jacobs discovered it while on the hunt for a sophisticated way to achieve smooth, full lips. "I think when most people think of a plumping gloss, they think of a stinging, tingling gloss that temporarily plumps your lips because it's irritating them," she says. "And I don't like that. I don't like feeling makeup on my face; I don't like feeling a burning sensation. I just wanted a grown-up plumper that actually made my lips bigger."

The 12 lipsticks—in shades of pink, red, and neutral inspired by feedback from the Lawless community and white spaces in the brand's existing offerings—are accompanied by nine Definer lip liner shades. When applying the products herself, Lawless Jacobs likes to double up. "I always go with something deeper–I find that kind of gives me that shadow and keeps the liner from looking too much like my actual lipstick–then I trace over it with the lip liner that closely matches the lipstick," she shares. (Pro tip: She recommends dipping a powder puff into a powder that matches your skin tone, then patting it over your liner to lock in the color. "It prevents bleeding, and you won't have to reapply your liner when you touch up your lipstick," she notes.)

My Review

Eden Stuart

If you're all about a neutral lip, this collection should be on your radar. The shades are predominantly nude, peachy, or pinky-mauve (with the exception of my personal favorite, a red called Who's That Lady?), and most have true neutral undertones. I think they'll work well on many complexions. On my chronically dry lips, I'd describe the finish as a landing on the more matte side of satin matte, but it was never flat. These lipsticks are perfect for a layering moment, in my opinion—topping them off with a Forget the Filler Lip Gloss results in a pout as pigmented and defined as it is lush.

The lip liners are creamy and glide on with total ease; I've been loving (pun intended) the beautiful red shade, True Love. Most of the existing shades blend in with my naturally pigmented lips, but the ones that don't deliver on their promise to define. I'm looking forward to playing with any deeper tones that might debut in the future.

