The Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Line Smoothing Gloss offers real lip plumping benefits while working to hydrate your lips and make them extra soft. While it can be a bit sticky like many glosses, the product overall does just what it promises, making it great for those looking for a plumping lip gloss that really works.

I’ve always had a fascination with lip products. I distinctly remember my delight in finding soda-flavored Lip Smackers at the drugstore as a seven-year-old, then my eventual tween graduation to more “grown-up” choices like Burt’s Bees and Maybelline Baby Lips. Even now, I still pride myself on always having a full array of lip products at my disposal, now ranging from balms to masks, glosses, lipsticks, and everything in between.

Years ago, I tested a plumping lip gloss for the first time, unsure that it would actually do anything to accentuate my already somewhat full lips. I was met with an immediate, somewhat uncomfortable tingling feeling (akin to a bee sting) and even then, saw zero plumping results. I was pretty sure plumping lip glosses were not meant for me.

And yet, I still held out hope that one day I would find a plumping lip gloss that I could fall in love with. Enter: the Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Gloss. Could this product be the one for me? Read on for my honest thoughts on this popular lip gloss.

Lawless Forget the Filler Lip Plumping Gloss Best for: Most lips. (Discontinue use if you experience any adverse reactions.) Uses: Offers a plumping and softening effect in addition to a boost of color. Potential allergens: Rosehip oil, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, silica, and titanium dioxide. Active ingredients: Maxi-Lip (a natural peptide), shea butter, and rosehip oil. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $25 Shade Range: Three shades About the brand: Lawless Beauty is a clean, non-toxic beauty brand founded by entrepreneur and wellness aficionado Annie Lawless. Since launching in 2017, the brand has worked to create full-coverage, long-wearing makeup that is “Clean AF” (AF meaning always free).

About My Lips: Full and on the drier side

My skin overall tends to be on the drier side, which I mostly attribute to genetics (and my love of caffeine). I love keeping my lips moisturized and normally keep a rotating supply of hydrating lip balms and masks on hand. They have some natural fullness, but I love the idea of enhancing them with a plumping gloss or similar product.

How to Apply: Quick and easy

Alexa Garcia/Design by Cristina Cianci

The Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumping Gloss comes with an ultra-plush, doe-foot applicator that allows the product to glide effortlessly onto my lips. It took approximately two swipes of the gloss to evenly coat my lips. There was no immediate uncomfortable or burning sensation upon applying, which is a major win for plumping lip glosses in my book. Instead, my first reaction was to marvel at how soft my lips felt.

The Results: Plumper, softer lips

Alexa Garcia/Design by Cristina Cianci

As I attempted to drive with my windows down, I found that my hair stuck to my lips, thanks to its sticky texture. As the day wore on, I found that the stickiness slowly went away, leaving behind a softness I don't typically associate with lip gloss. They felt moisturized and looked more plump—especially my bottom lip. This was impressive because, as mentioned, I had never found a product that successfully plumped my already full lips.

The Value: Priced accordingly

When it comes to its quality compared to other lip plumping products, I would say this $25 gloss is priced fairly and accordingly. The Lawless Forget the Filler Gloss also contains more feel-good ingredients than many of its competitors, such as the patented Maxi-Lip formula, which works to stimulate collagen and hyaluronic acid synthesis.

Similar Products: You've got options

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer: This highly rated lip plumping gloss ($35) may be a pricey alternative to the above, but it does contain hyaluronic acid, which boosts lip hydration. Another pro? It doesn’t have a sticky finish.

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme: Another similarly priced lip product, this lip plumping gloss ($29) maximizes lip volume. However, it’s important to note that the ingredients in this gloss are not clean, and some users report feeling a strong tingling sensation for more than 30 minutes after applying.

PYT Beauty Plump it Up Lip Gloss: If you’re looking for a little more of a natural lip plump, look no further than this clean alternative. This extremely affordable gloss ($14) has a myriad of positive reviews, most of which praise the added minty feel.