There’s nothing quite like a good lip plumper—with one swipe, lips look much fuller and lines appear way smoother (no needles necessary). With so many positives, it’s hard to pass up—except if your lips are in need of some major moisturizing. Meet Lawless Beauty’s latest launch, the Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Tinted Lip Balm.

Best known for its fan-favorite lip gloss, the brand has lip plumping down to a science. As a matter of fact, their lip products (which include an overnight mask) are powered by a natural peptide called Maxi-Lip, which helps increase collagen production and provide that beloved plumping effect. Though the gloss leaves lips looking shiny and pillowy, it’s not the most conditioning. That’s where the lip balm comes in. It’s loaded with hydrating shea butter, softening rosa canina fruit oil, and comforting jojoba oil to double down on chapped, dry lips and wrap them in that signature Lawless finish.

If you’re dealing with perpetually dry, cracked lips, you’ll love the new lip balm. Because it has such hydrating ingredients, it goes on smoother and nourishes lips while they’re plumped. Plus, it imparts a subtle wash of color that complements all skin tones. The result: Kissable lips that are as soft as they are plump.

Caitlyn Martyn / Byrdie Caitlyn Martyn is wearing shade Posey.

The new lip balm is everything you already love about the lip gloss, just with loads more moisture and a subtle wash of color. The ingredients are similar—they’re all powered by Maxi-Lip, after all—except the balm features a creamy blend of shea butter, rosehip oil, and jojoba oil that helps condition and soothe the lips (in addition to plumping and volumizing them). We especially love that it comes in a retractable stick that makes for easy application and mess-free storage. What’s more, unlike other products in the Lawless lip lineup, the balm comes in six neutral shades that complement not only each other but the natural colors of lip skin.

To apply, pop the cap off of the tube and twist the bottom to the right. Then, gently glide the balm across your lips until you coat them evenly with pigment. Don’t push too hard, the formula is soft and malleable, and the last thing you want to do is break it.

Like most other Lawless products, they’ll reach viral status soon—be sure to grab a few before your shade sells out.