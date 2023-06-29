Lavender Latte Nails Are the Dreamiest New Take on the Milky Mani Trend

Milky nails are undeniably one of the biggest trends of 2023, with takes like milk bath nails and blueberry milk nails showing up on everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Jennifer Aniston to Zendaya. The latest take on the phenomenon calls upon one of today's trendiest coffee orders: the lavender latte. (With oat milk, anyone?) Whether you prefer a milky French, an iridescent chrome finish, or a throwback design, there's something for everyone within this dreamy, decadent aesthetic. Ahead, we rounded up 12 of the best lavender latte nails, all of which will have you swooning every time you look at your hands.
Less Is More
Sometimes, when you have the perfect shade of purple, nothing else is necessary. This dreamy lavender mani features a matte finish to show off the vivid hue.
Abstract Glossy Lavender
This design involves a combination of French tips with abstract designs and allover color to add an extra touch of fun to your lavender latte mani. It's fairly simple to recreate, but the stunning result is one of our favorites.
Allover Abstract
Alternatively, you can embrace abstract negative space moments on every nail for a look that balances the lavender latte aesthetic with the barely there styles also trending at the moment. Finish with a glossy top coat to highlight the stunning design.
Color Block Lilac French
We love this gorgeous color block French mani, the design of which stands out even more thanks to the square tips. To recreate this monochrome moment, choose two slightly different shades of lavender, create your abstract design with the help of tools like nail stickers and/or a striping brush, and finish with a glossy top coat.
Pearlescent Lavender Chrome
A solid color manicure never fails, but adding chrome and/or glitter to a classic color adds a more glamorous touch. Either find an iridescent polish—the one used here is Gelcare's Lavender Pearl ($19)—or try a light purple base plus chrome to achieve this subtly shimmery look.
Double Shot
If you find it difficult to stick to a single shade of purple, this lavender double French mani will make you swoon. The contrast of the dark purple border with the lavender tip is dreamy and refreshing, plus the neutral base allows the design to fully shine.
Lavender Latte Gradient
Why choose one shade of purple when you can choose multiple? These gorgeous purple hues make for a stunning gradient look, and we love how the shimmering finish helps everything to seamlessly blend together.
Heart-Shaped Accents
If you prefer a manicure with a little extra something, adding heart-shaped accents and a horizontal ombré is a great way to take lavender latte nails to the next level. Here, we have a gradient of solid nails from lavender to light pink, with the ring and middle fingers featuring heart doodles for a cute and unique look. Nail artist Bryony Howell used the shades Carrie’s Cosmo ($19), Daisy ($10), and V005 ($19) from The Gel Bottle.
Lavender Latte Art
If groovy swirls are your thing, these are the lavender latte nails for you. This unique mani features a lavender and white palette swirled into a design reminiscent of latte art. To achieve this look, opt for a lavender or pastel base and choose a few complementary colors for the swirls. The best thing about this design is that it doesn't rely on precision, so if you mess up, no one will be able to tell.
Ultra-Shiny Chrome
The beauty of lavender is that the color is so gorgeous on its own that it can be worn solo and still make a statement, especially with a mesmerizing chrome finish. This mani uses IceGel's Sunset Chrome Powder in Maldives ($48 for a set)—while it's currently sold out, you can create a similar effect with an iridescent top coat or eyeshadow.
Lavender Latte Hearts
If you love both heart designs and the idea of creating latte swirls on your nails, this monochrome mani is the best of both worlds. Double French tips come together with heart accent nails, one of which features a trippy layered design.