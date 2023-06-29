Lavender Latte Nails Are the Dreamiest New Take on the Milky Mani Trend

Milky nails are undeniably one of the biggest trends of 2023, with takes like milk bath nails and blueberry milk nails showing up on everyone from Kourtney Kardashian to Jennifer Aniston to Zendaya. The latest take on the phenomenon calls upon one of today's trendiest coffee orders: the lavender latte. (With oat milk, anyone?) Whether you prefer a milky French, an iridescent chrome finish, or a throwback design, there's something for everyone within this dreamy, decadent aesthetic. Ahead, we rounded up 12 of the best lavender latte nails, all of which will have you swooning every time you look at your hands.