The Lavender Edit: 24 Items We're Lusting After This Spring

My fashion sense has suffered a bit since the pandemic started. I may have gone overboard on my all-black minimalist look and capsule closet. That was fine when I wasn’t leaving home, but now I’m looking for ways to rejuvenate my style.

Lavender is such a beautiful color to wear. It's soft and versatile. It’s always good for a breeze of color whether in the summer, among darker shades in fall, or paired with winter whites. My renewed appreciation for lavender recently has had me adding a bunch of new pieces to my closet. As it turns out, it’s the Pantone color of the year.

From clothes to handbags and so much more, adding lavender can level up your looks. I often like to wear monochrome outfits with splashes of color. Whether it’s full denim blues or milky creams, lavender is a reliable pick for the right color splash.

The Internet is a big place. From the stores you love to the boutiques you should know, here are 24 more reasons to love lavender.

Toccin Mixed Rib Henley Dress $255

A minimal ribbed dress like this is comfy and easy to dress up or wear casually. Wear this with strappy heels for an effortless look or an oversized leather jacket and sneakers for something that mixes soft with edgy.

Chanel Mini Flap Bag $4,100

Calling all Chanel connoisseurs. Since Lizzo debuted her tiny purse on the red carpet, nothing has been the same for small bags. Chances are, wearing this tiny tweed bag in lavender will make you feel good as hell.

Hutch Dua Dress $260

Lavender is nice alone, but mixed with the right colors, it’s even better. This geometric halter dress beautifully blends lavender with a range of blues. Made of an incredibly soft and flowy chiffon, it’s perfect to wear during the warmer months.

Wrap Life Satin Lined Bandie $19

The perfect headband does not exi—yes it does. And it’s right here, made in this beautiful shade and crafted so you can style and adjust to your perfect fit.

Beginner Boutique Noa Knit Halter Dress $29.99

After the long winter months, the slightest sense of warmth outside makes me excited for summer, and, more importantly, dressing for summer. This breezy halter dress is just right to wear to the beach or with mules to a girls brunch.

Rebecca Allen The Twist Slide Sandal $149

Rebecca Allen’s shoes first made waves when they launched nude shoes to include wearers a wide range of skin tones. In the most recent collection, the brand dropped some shoes in other colors, including this highly-coveted lavender mule. It’s made with a long-lasting leather to keep these shoes looking sharp long after the year of lavender is over.

Ugg Classic Short II $170

Whether you’re an OG Ugg fan or are falling in love with them thanks to the mini Ugg trend, these lavender booties marry the classic comfort of Uggs with a pretty pop of color.



Jeffrey Campbell Chillin $180

Jeffery Campbell is the destination for attention-grabbing shoes, whether funky or formal. Growing up, I couldn’t wait until I was old enough to get a pair. Between this pair of cowboy boots and these ultra-funky chunky heels, we’re still big fans to this day and appreciate the lavender twists.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE $110

Sneakers are always a safe bet when it comes to shoes, and, fortunately, they’re very much in style right now. Spice up your sneaker game with a classic silhouette but in pastel colors. We promise these are the Air Force 1s you won’t see everyone wearing.

Sheertex Color Pop Luxury Semi-Sheer Tights $89

Black and nude tights are great, but you can have more even more fun with the hosiery when you add some color. Whether you wear these under super ripped jeans or with a skirt, these colorful, durable, and Byrdie-approved tights will be the moment.

Arc'teryx Beta LT Jacket $400

If you’ve been wanting to get a windbreaker, work this one into your closet. Arc'teryx is known for great quality. This jacket, which is made with an epic hood that actually protects your head, is a lot more fun than a neutral color.

The Frankie Shop Kiev Glossy Detachable Sleeve Puffer $445

Puffer jackets are trending. They’re comfy and a fun way to switch up your silhouette from clean lines to a bubble. The Frankie Shop’s puffer is oversized, has a slight glossy finish, and is really cozy. Plus, the sleeves are detachable, meaning this can also be worn as a vest. We see this jacket being worn with cream monochrome outfits.

Núnoo Juno Florence $111.55

The only color that looks better with lavender is a baby yellow. This Copenhagen-based brand makes a soft, chic shoulder bag that’s perfect for spring, especially when you want to strike a balance of a minimalistic silhouette with some pops of color.

JoosTricot Solid Cocoon Peachskin Midi Polo Dress $625

Whether you’re heading into the office or grabbing a weekend lunch with friends, this beautiful dress will make you feel like romanticizing your life. The sharp polo collar, removable belt, and ribbed knit will make this a go-to in your closet.

Sinbono Ella Square Bag $79

Shoulder bags may be in, but crossbodies are still a top choice when you want something functional and hands free. Made with a thick and comfy strap, this fabulous crocodile bag is made with vegan leather. Plus, the strap detaches to easily convert into a clutch.

& Other Stories Metallic Puffer Top $99

Hello, Cinderella moment. This shiny top with puffer sleeves makes us feel nostalgic and magical at the same time. It’s an ode to princess costumes but made chic for its now-older wearer. Whether it’s a dinner party or night out, this top will be your good luck charm.

We also love this gentle lavender wool coat too although the stock is very limited.

Los Angeles Apparel Garment Dye Heavy Fleece Sweatpant $74

Whether it’s for lounging or wearing for your next Zoom meeting, we couldn’t complete this list without a comfy pair of sweatpants. Pair them with a simple T-shirt or go monochromatic with a matching crewneck or tank.

Ksubi 3 X 4 Klassic Crew Lilac $160

Relaxed fit. 100% cotton. Aged wash. Nothing feels and looks better than a laidback crewneck. Australian-based Ksubi may not be too widely known yet, but it's a celebrity favorite from Travis Scott and Pete Davidson to Megan Fox.

Saylor Darian Dress $231

Here are our favorite things about this dress: The intricate lace detail, the cutout back, and the scalloped edges. Combined, they make for a classy, drop-dead gorgeous, and very versatile dress. Wear this to a summer rooftop party, graduation, or out to dinner.

Showpo Ashesha Tailored Suiting Blazer $79.95

Blazers make you feel powerful. So, what happens when you combine that feeling with the lightness of lavender? This show-stopping blazer from Showpo with its soft shoulder pads and functional pockets.

Flattered Rachel $179

This heel flaunts a square toe and knot details. Handmaid in Spain with goat leather, we're admittedly in love with its comfort and feeling of looseness, perfect for warmer weather.

Wolford The Workout Leggings $125

It’s nice to add some color once in a while to the usual gym outfit. A standard gym uniform is usually black or grey sweats, tights, and tanks. But these Wolford workout leggings bring some much needed fun. Made with a highly elastic waistband, you won’t want to take these off when lounging either.

Equipment Slim Signature Silk Shirt $230

A button-up shirt is a closet classic, and Paris-made brand Equipment is known for this signature silhouette. Getting it in silk is a treat to yourself. The softer fabric feels luxurious and catches light with a gentle luminescence.

Karen Millen Leather Low Micro Mini Skirt $204.80

Here is a love letter to mini skirts. For all the Y2K trends coming into focus today, we can’t forget one of the staples. Karen Millen does it with a twist: Lavender leather that’s soft and edgy at the same time.

