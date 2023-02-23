Laura Mercier Is Expanding Its Iconic Complexion Range—Here Are The Details

Every week a new beauty product goes viral on TikTok, giving it buzzy, noteworthy status. Still, many brands have reached cult-favorite status long before the app—Laura Mercier is one of them. The brand has been around since the mid-'90s and has since produced launches that have become staples in our collections, like its Tinted Moisturizer, Translucent Setting Powder, and, more recently, its Tinted Blush.

As a fan of LM's existing foundation range, I was intrigued when I learned about the brand's new Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation ($48), the newest addition to its complexion category. Like previous Laura Mercier launches, the Flawless Foundation range was designed to enhance your skin's natural tone and is available in 30 versatile shades.

The color range is expected from Laura Mercier, who was always at the forefront of offering various skin tones and a wide range of hues. Still, the finish and ingredients will make this new formula a favorite. Ahead, find everything you need to know about the new Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation.

About The Formula

The newest launch is for the medium-to-full coverage foundation lover and will give you a buildable finish. Tayaba Jafri, global beauty director of Laura Mercier, says that the formula is created with high-resolution pigments to provide decent coverage without having to pack on product. More than creating an even complexion, the liquid foundation is made with good-for-you ingredients like camelia seed, vitamin E, and cocoa extract, all antioxidant-rich ingredients that nourish and protect your skin's barrier.

In true Laura Mercier fashion, you can expect a wide range of versatile shades from this new collection. Jefri says to pick the correct color, look at your face, neck, and decolletage. Then swatch three shades along your jawline to choose the one most harmonious with those three areas of your skin.



The Flawless Face Philosophy

Once your perfect shade is determined, Jafri says to think of this as the brand's Tinted Moisturizer's older sister. "When you need more coverage but want to look like there is no makeup on the skin, this is a great option," she explains. To further ensure skin-like results, the brand also released a new foundation brush that you can use in tandem with the formula. The new brush has a dense texture that helps the formula go on more opaque, so you get great coverage with one pass.

Jefri recommends pumping a small amount of foundation on the back of your hands and then tapping the brush into the liquid to apply. "Taking an extra moment to brush well saves time and gets the most natural application," she explains. For even better results, Jefri recommends using your favorite primer and setting your makeup with loose setting powder for pigment that lasts for hours.

My Review

I took Jefri's advice and used the primer, foundation, and setting powder approach to applying the new formula and was impressed with my results. I used the shade 5N1 Cinnamon, a medium-brown hue that matched my winter complexion well, and I'd definitely benefit from a darker shade in a few months as seasons change.

Laura Mercier

Nonetheless, the foundation has a liquid texture that isn't too runny or thick. I applied a decent-sized pump with the brand's new brush to my skin, and it thoroughly perfected my complexion (which has dark spots from hyperpigmentation). I only needed one coat to achieve the results in the photo above, and I finished with concealer, blush, and setting powder to complete my face. The foundation dried to a skin-like finish that wasn't too dry or matte and felt comfortable for hours afterward. As someone who prefers medium, buildable coverage to mask my dark spots, I loved how even my skin looked after applying this, and I'll definitely be adding it to my regular makeup rotation.