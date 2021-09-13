When you first get into makeup, whether it's flipping through a magazine or watching tutorials on YouTube, you hear a lot of the same names. M.A.C, Bare Minerals, NARS—brands that have stood the test of time, thanks to innovation and quality products.

One such brand is Laura Mercier. A fan favorite for a reason, nearly every single person who loves makeup has tried out its products. And because it was developed by a makeup artist for everyday use, there is truly a product for everyone.

Laura Mercier Founded: Laura Mercier, 1996 Based In: New York Pricing: $-$$ Best Known For: Effortless essentials beloved by consumers and makeup artists alike. Most Popular Product: Translucent Setting Powder, Caviar Stick Eye Color Fun Fact: Mercier’s celebrity clients were the inspiration for some of her first products: She named a lipstick after Madonna (“M”), and Sarah Jessica Parker encouraged the brand owner to name her fragrance L’heure Magique. Other Brands You’ll Love: NARS, BareMinerals, Charlotte Tilbury

Laura Mercier, who was raised in France, began her career as a painter but quickly transferred her passion to a new canvas: the face. "Her makeup philosophy has always been 'less is more,' and 'what makes you unique, makes you beautiful,' a philosophy which resonated with her clients—from celebrities to women she would meet at the counter as a very young artist, or on editorial shoots," explains Laura Mercier global beauty director Jason Hoffman. Mercier began creating her own formulas to use on the editorial photoshoots she was working on around the world and brought the idea of effortless beauty to everyone when she launched her eponymous brand in 1996.

Laura Mercier products, at the end of the day, want to accentuate your natural features, making you look beautiful without covering your skin. The Laura Mercier consumer just wants high-performing products that are also easy to apply, look natural, and deliver long-lasting results. "Our products have a 'skin affinity,' meaning that they melt into and become one with the skin," explains Hoffman. "Our mission is to make makeup effortless and attainable for all."

Ahead, 10 of the most iconic Laura Mercier products.