When you first get into makeup, whether it's flipping through a magazine or watching tutorials on YouTube, you hear a lot of the same names. M.A.C, Bare Minerals, NARS—brands that have stood the test of time, thanks to innovation and quality products.
One such brand is Laura Mercier. A fan favorite for a reason, nearly every single person who loves makeup has tried out its products. And because it was developed by a makeup artist for everyday use, there is truly a product for everyone.
Laura Mercier
Founded: Laura Mercier, 1996
Based In: New York
Pricing: $-$$
Best Known For: Effortless essentials beloved by consumers and makeup artists alike.
Most Popular Product: Translucent Setting Powder, Caviar Stick Eye Color
Fun Fact: Mercier’s celebrity clients were the inspiration for some of her first products: She named a lipstick after Madonna (“M”), and Sarah Jessica Parker encouraged the brand owner to name her fragrance L’heure Magique.
Other Brands You’ll Love: NARS, BareMinerals, Charlotte Tilbury
Laura Mercier, who was raised in France, began her career as a painter but quickly transferred her passion to a new canvas: the face. "Her makeup philosophy has always been 'less is more,' and 'what makes you unique, makes you beautiful,' a philosophy which resonated with her clients—from celebrities to women she would meet at the counter as a very young artist, or on editorial shoots," explains Laura Mercier global beauty director Jason Hoffman. Mercier began creating her own formulas to use on the editorial photoshoots she was working on around the world and brought the idea of effortless beauty to everyone when she launched her eponymous brand in 1996.
Laura Mercier products, at the end of the day, want to accentuate your natural features, making you look beautiful without covering your skin. The Laura Mercier consumer just wants high-performing products that are also easy to apply, look natural, and deliver long-lasting results. "Our products have a 'skin affinity,' meaning that they melt into and become one with the skin," explains Hoffman. "Our mission is to make makeup effortless and attainable for all."
Ahead, 10 of the most iconic Laura Mercier products.
Caviar Stick Eye Color
Want a full-blown eye look with minimal effort on your end? Try the brand's Caviar Sticks, which offer long-lasting, one-swipe full coverage—great on their own or for creating the smokey eye of your dreams.
Translucent Setting Powder
Find me a makeup artist that doesn't have this translucent setting powder in their kit. It'll take a while, but that's because it truly lives up to the hype. Promising to set makeup for up to 16 hours of wear, this powder will give you an airbrushed, matte finish. It also comes in two sizes, and the mini is perfect for on-the-go touch-ups.
Velour Matte Lipstick
Some matte lipsticks are ultra-drying and feel like they're sitting on top of your lips. Laura Mercier somehow managed to fix that problem with this moisturizing matte lipstick. Because it's a crayon, you can use it as a liner, or as lipstick—either way, the color payoff and long wear will stay with you (literally and figuratively).
Blush Color Infusion
We're in love with this sheer, endlessly buildable cheek color. It truly does blend in with the skin nearly seamlessly, and you can continue to apply layer after layer and you won't look cakey or costumey. The brand claims the color lasts up to 10 hours, and because it's available in a whopping 14 shades, any skin tone can use this blush to create a natural, gently-flushed look.
Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector SPF 20
Die-hard Laura Mercier fans love this tinted moisturizer, which comes in two formulas depending on your skin type. The oil-free version is great for those who are prone to getting oily—it melts into your skin beautifully and, despite its ultra-creamy texture, dries down without being cakey or tacky on the skin.
Face Illuminator Highlighting Powder
If your goal when applying a highlighter is to look like a disco ball, this powder is perfect for you. And don't let that deter you if you're looking for a more subtle glow—the brilliance of this highlighting powder is that it provides a gorgeous, buildable shine. Whether you want to look like a glazed donut on display or just want a gentle whiff of shine, this highlighter can make your glowy dream a reality.
The Perfect Cream Multi-Tasking Moisturizer
This moisturizer has a gel-like appearance, which may give some people pause: How can a moisturizer be so jelly-like, but also deeply moisturizing? Somehow Laura Mercier accomplished that with this cream, which will keep your face hydrated, but not oily.
Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer
Sometimes, concealers can emphasize texture if they're too drying. This ultra-hydrating concealer won't betray you. Great for brightening under eyes, this is a smooth and creamy concealer you'll reach for every day.
Pure Canvas Primer Blurring
If you have oily skin and are looking for something to prime your face without drying it out, Laura Mercier has you covered. This primer definitely lives up to the "blurring" in its name: You'll look at yourself and wonder if you need to go to the eye doctor because it'll seem like you're wearing a filter.
Flawless Lumière Radiance-Perfecting Foundation
If a foundation could sing, this one would sound like a chorus of baby angels in complete harmony. When they say "luminous," Laura Mercier means it—this foundation is lightweight while also serving up medium-to-full coverage. Somehow, it is a dewy foundation that manages not to emphasize texture or pores. Iconic behavior, truly.